Barstow, CA: Local man arrested for possession of a loaded and unregistered firearm in public after officers were investigating a theft call for service at a business.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: A local man was arrested for possession of a loaded and unregistered firearm in public after officers were investigating a theft call for service at a business on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022. According to the Barstow Police...zachnews.net
Comments / 0