The 2022 IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championship is taking place from June 6-12, 2022, in Sun City, South Africa. The first four days of the competition saw numerous records fall. One of the athletes who succeeded in that was Chance Mitchell. The American representative scored his first IPF World Championships title and two World Records. He competed in the raw 93-kilogram weight class, and outperformed the defending champion, Jonathan Cayco, to claim the win.

