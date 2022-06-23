ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Movers and Shakers Week Ending 06.24.22

By milehighcre
milehighcre.com
 2 days ago

JVA, Inc. announced that Derek Pedersen, PE has been promoted to officer with the title of vice president and structural principal. Derek has been with the JVA Structural team in the Boulder office since 2000 and has completed the design of multiple healthcare, education, municipal, and commercial projects throughout the...

milehighcre.com

The Denver Gazette

Metro Denver residential developments coming soon

While buyers in the last year have endured historic low inventory levels of homes for sale in metro Denver, there’s a significant amount of new product coming on the market. Many of those developments were highlighted at the Denver Metro Association of Realtors’ New Development Insider event at Empower Field at Mile High Thursday. It was presented by the association’s Young Professionals Network.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

'Non-survivable' evacuation routes exist in Colorado's most wildfire-prone areas

About a 45-minute drive west from downtown Denver, nestled in the shadow of Mount Evans, Evergreen flourishes as one of the gems of the Rocky Mountains. Its dense pine forests give way to craggy ridges that look down on creek beds winding through the dozens of Evergreen’s mountain neighborhoods, all centered on an alpine lake whose nearby landscape is dotted by boutiques, restaurants and bars.
COLORADO STATE
realtrends.com

These housing markets are hotter than ever. But water is running out

According to local lore, in the early 1800’s French-Canadian fur traders were caught in a dreadful snowstorm, and, to lighten their load, they buried large amounts of poudre (gunpowder) in a cache (hiding place) along the banks of a river. Today, the Cache la Poudre River runs through modern-day Fort Collins, Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

Biggest Bounce House In The World Is Coming To Colorado This Summer

If you're in Colorado and love "bouncing around," get ready because the "World's Biggest Bounce House" is set to tour through Colorado this summer. World's Biggest Bounce House In Colorado This Summer. As a kid, I remember my favorite place in the world, Roller Express in Thornton, Colorado, would occasionally...
1230 ESPN

8 Alpine Slides You Need to Check Out in Colorado This Summer

You don't need to be skiing or snowboarding to catch a thrill in Colorado's High Country. There's another option for adventure seekers during the warmer months: the alpine slide. These coasters offer exhilarating fun against the backdrop of the Centennial State's beautiful mountain towns. Some of them are open in...
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Polsinelli Adds New Female Shareholder to its Denver Office

Am Law 100 firm Polsinelli recently welcomed real estate attorney Hillary E. Ellis to its nationally renowned Real Estate Practice, continuing Polsinelli’s recent efforts to advance women leaders in the Real Estate and Financial Services Department. Ellis joins the firm as a new shareholder in the Denver office, where she’ll work with Michael R. Strand and Real Estate Practice Chair Amy Kiefer Hansen.
DENVER, CO
coloradohomesmag.com

The Best Thing to Happen in Denver Since Sliced Bread

Attention, carb addicts. Meet baking wizard Zach Martinucci, founder of Rebel Bread. It’s no wonder Zach Martinucci calls his Denver bakery, which he opened in October 2018, Rebel Bread: It’s anything but bread as usual. Offerings at the community bakery and bread school range from cranberry cinnamon sourdough to chocolate ciabatta studded with dark chocolate chunks, cocoa powder, virgin olive oil and sea salt. Baking is in his genes: His father’s cousin owns a French bakery in the Bay Area, La Châtaigne, where Martinucci learned to bake sourdough. “I fell in love with baking and was baking a bunch of bread in my college apartment and selling it to neighbors and baking flavored breads based off of my friends’ personalities,” he says. “I called them ‘persona loaves.’ We’d sit down with friends and say, ‘How does Lena show up in the world? Well, she’s kind of nutty and she’s got a spicy side, or she’s salty, or whatever … which would turn into a spicy pecan cranberry bread. It was a fun experiment.” Not long after finishing his de facto bread master’s at the San Francisco Baking Institute, he beelined to Denver and opened Rebel Bread. Read on to learn all the reasons why we (ahem) loaf him.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

The Best Japanese Fare in Denver, According to A Tokyo-Born Food Historian

Gil Asakawa was eight years old when his family moved from Japan to the United States. Soon after, the Tokyo-born author and journalist remembers feeling unaccepted for bringing sushi to school for lunch. “When I was a kid in third grade, I would have white kids teasing me and saying ‘You eat raw fish. You eat that sushi stuff. That’s gross,’” he says. “Now I bet those kids have their own kids and grandkids who eat sushi from King Soopers.”
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

California Lighting Company to Open Manufacturing Facility at Baseline Industrial

BEGA North America, a California-based architectural lighting company, has selected a 153,000-square-foot manufacturing facility within McWhinney’s Baseline Industrial innovation district situated on 160th Street in Broomfield. BEGA will occupy the entirety of Baseline’s second industrial building, allowing the company to flex and accommodate future growth on-site. “Baseline Industrial...
BROOMFIELD, CO
purewow.com

The Best Cities in America for Your Hair

When I told my colleagues I’d be moving to Denver a few years back, our Editor-in-Chief spun around in her chair and told me that they’d miss be, but more importantly, how good my hair was about to become. I didn’t know what she meant until I got there and, my hair? Yeah, it got good. Meaning it did what I told it to and always looked just that much better. Coming off 27 years on the East Coast living in places that are classified as “extreme” when it comes to mugginess and humidity, it was a pleasant shock. For context, here are some examples of those bad-hair-climates I was used to, according to Weather Spark data:
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado drag queen events face online hate and protests, leading to cancellations

Colorado drag performer Shirley Delta Blow has performed at countless drag queen story times in and around Denver since 2017, and was looking forward to hosting her latest event at the Denver Botanic Gardens during Pride Month. But the event, scheduled for June 18, was abruptly canceled earlier this month, and an online event listing […] The post Colorado drag queen events face online hate and protests, leading to cancellations appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver HOA residents now have more protections

Homeowners associations have long had power to evict homeowners in Colorado: When fines and late fees for bad lawns and improperly parked cars rack up, the HOA comes to collect. While this sort of thing has happened for years, HOAs brought residents to court in record numbers earlier this year....
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Food Truck In Colorado

There's something great about food trucks. Not only are they convenient in business areas and outdoor events, but their prices tend to be cheaper than sit-down restaurants or shops. Also, the food they make is just downright delicious. From hotdogs and tacos to noodles, burgers, and sweets, there's no limit...
COLORADO STATE

