Eastern WA candidate says he had his gun during debate at a high school. Is that legal?
By ERIC ROSANE Tri-City Herald
Yakima Herald Republic
2 days ago
A Republican congressional candidate from the Tri-Cities said he was “packing” a firearm while at a debate at a high school in north-central Washington earlier this week. The comments from Kennewick Republican Brad Klippert come amid heightened discussions about gun control and how to keep schools safe following the deaths of...
Leaders in Washington and abortion access supporters are expecting a sharp rise in the number of people crossing state lines to get an abortion as part of the fallout from the Supreme Court's decision reversing Roe v. Wade. Gov. Jay Inslee joined Gov. Gavin Newsom of California and Gov. Kate...
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee on Saturday said he planned to take several steps to ensure that women in Washington -- whether they are state residents or visitors -- will continue to have unfettered access to abortion in the wake of the landmark decision Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned Roe vs. Wade.
Nikki Torres sees public safety, mental health, housing and agriculture as the top concerns in Legislative District 15, where she is the only candidate for senator. Torres, a Republican, was left running unopposed for the seat after Republican incumbent Sen. Jim Honeyford withdrew from the race on May 23. It was the last day to withdraw from the race and too late for other challengers to file.
OLYMPIA - The governors of California, Oregon and Washington today issued a Multi-State Commitment to "defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives, and committed to protecting patients and doctors against efforts by other states to export their abortion bans to our states," according to a statement from Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Office.
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Supreme Court is meeting to talk about Juvenile Rule Amendments on tvw.org. Their goal is to decide if juveniles should have their name appear on court documents. More information will be posted when the meeting is finished.
Jun. 24—Across the U.S. and Washington State on Friday morning, abortion rights activists and organizations responded to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade with calls for massive activism and "emergency protest." In Seattle, RiseUp4Abortion will be holding a protest tonight at 5 p.m. Elsewhere in Washington...
The Speaker pro tempore of the Washington State House of Representatives thinks her colleagues should discuss possible action against state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, who has refused to resign amid allegations of abusive behavior toward employees. Asked about possible legislative sanctions against the commissioner, state Rep, Tina Orwall (D-Kent) told...
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho GOP Senator Mike Crapo issued a statement late Thursday night regarding the Senate passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. In a statement, he said:. “We need to address the driving factors behind heinous acts of gun violence, which often come down to...
After Supreme Court justices issued their decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade, lawmakers, politicians and officials responded across Washington. Here’s what they had to say. King County Executive Dow Constantine:. Following today’s ruling by the Supreme Court of the...
Supreme court finds that requiring applicants to seek a concealed carry license is unconstitutional. – The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York law that placed strict restrictions on carrying concealed firearms in public for self-defense, finding its requirement that applicants seeking a concealed carry license demonstrate a special need for self-defense is unconstitutional, according to CBS News Los Angeles.
After the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion, citizens of Washington state are asking what it could mean for them. On Friday, the high court issued its decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade. The court decided that a 2018 Mississippi state law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy is constitutional.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital."There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist...
Washington state plans to remove homeless camps near freeways. Thurston County OK’d a $5 million agreement to get it done. People camped near highways in Thurston County will be removed and offered housing solutions under a new agreement between the county and Washington state. Last week, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved an interagency agreement with the state Department of Commerce as part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Rights-of-Way Initiative.
Maybe it’s the sunshine, the return of warm weather. Who knows?. Whatever it is, we can’t help but feel encouraged by at least three local news stories from the past few days. The common denominator in all three? Evidence that we’re a community with a heart:. announced...
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Mitt Romney isn't up for reelection this year. But Trump-aligned Republicans hostile toward the Utah senator have made his name a recurring theme in this year's primaries, using him as a foil and derisively branding their rivals “Mitt Romney Republicans." Republicans...
KENNEWICK, Wa. — Two cars racing on Interstate 82 reached speeds up to 141 mph as they passed near the Washington State Patrol office in Kennewick on Thursday. Trooper Dave Brandt spotted an Infiniti Q60 and a Subaru speeding west on the highway about 7:30 a.m., Trooper Chris Thorson told the Herald.
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is bringing state lawmakers back on Thursday to consider gun safety legislation in response to the Supreme Court striking down key portions of the state's licensing law.The court on Thursday overturned the state law that required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public. The court's conservative majority said that violated the Second Amendment, which they interpreted as protecting people's right to carry a gun for self-defense outside the home.Hochul called the decision "reckless and reprehensible" as she announced she will convene a special session."Since the decision was released, I have been working around the clock with our partners in the legislature to craft gun safety legislation in response to this ruling that will protect New Yorkers," she said in a prepared statement.New York officials are considering restrictions on concealed carry in "sensitive locations," such as government buildings and bars. They're also looking at implementing specific training for permit applicants, among other options.
So have those ‘weapons(s) of war’ of yours actually come in handy?. To the editor — I recently thought of some questions that have not been asked regarding mass shootings with the shooter utilizing “weapon(s) of war.”. Since so many people are against a ban on...
SEATTLE — A Washington state initiative to remove homeless encampments from state property has begun with the first homeless encampment to be removed under this program being cleared in Seattle on Tuesday at Melrose Avenue and Olive Way in Capitol Hill. The camp that was removed included several tents...
Comments / 8