“Back to the Future: The Musical” will be traveling to Broadway in 2023, the musical announced on social media today. “Back to the Future: The Musical” opened at the Manchester Opera House in February 2020. It had to close early due to COVID-19 but opened at the West End in September 2021. It was nominated for seven Laurence Olivier Awards in 2022 and won Best New Musical. Its run at the Adelphi Theatre on the West End was recently extended to October 2022.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO