Now that Khloe Kardashian, 37, is interested in dating again, fans can’t help but wonder what her relationship is like with her ex and father of her one child, Tristan Thompson, 31. According to an insider, she has completely moved on from Tristan, who cheated on her not once but twice, even fathering a baby with another woman when they were together. “Despite everything that went down between Khloe and Tristan on a romantic level, she will always have love for him as the father of her daughter,” a source close to the KarJenners EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO