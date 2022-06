Jalen Brunson is one of the hottest names of the NBA offseason so far. His rookie contract with the Dallas Mavericks is up, and he’ll enter unrestricted free agency on July 1st. While the Mavs will retain his Bird rights — which gives them the ability to go over the cap to re-sign him and offer him the most possible money out of any team — being unrestricted means he could elect to flee to another team, and Dallas wouldn’t be able to stop him like they would have if he had been a restricted free agent.

