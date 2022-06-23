ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Local golfers compete in national tournament at Pinehurst Resort

By Dana Balash
WFMJ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Mercer County golfers are competing in the High School National Invitational at the Pinehurst...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
ysnlive.com

FORMER LADY QUAKER GOLFER OPENS EYES AT JUNIOR INVITE

ALLIANCE, OH- Former Salem standout and current Youngstown State University Lady Penguin Golfer Kelly Hutton finished 5th today at the PGA junior invitational at Tannenhauf Golf Club. Hutton recorded an 82 including a 38 on the back 9. Congratulations to Kelly on a great round!
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

AJGA enjoying week in Youngstown area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The American Junior Golf Association wraps up its two tournaments tomorrow at the South Course at Mill Creek Park. More than 150 golfers, ages 12-15 participated in one of two tournaments this week. The event has a new sponsor this year in the Mercy Health Foundation and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Mercer County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mercer County, PA
Sports
WFMJ.com

Amateur Boxing returns to Boardman Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Amateur boxing returns to Youngstown Saturday night. Lights Out Management presents "A Magical Night of Amateur Boxing...One Round at a Time at the Magic Tree Pu & Eatery. Fifteen bouts are scheduled including seven local fighters. The main event is Zion Hensley vs Danica Reyna. Doors open...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ohio wins Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic on TD in final minute

Youngstown State recruit Beau Brungard of Springfield threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game with 22 seconds left to lead Ohio to a 35-28 victory over Pennsylvania in the 43rd annual Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic high school football all-star game at Geneva College on Thursday night. Brungard was 17 for...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinehurst Resort#Golfers#The Invitation#Hickory High School
WFMJ.com

East Liverpool welcomes 'Umbrella Alley'

If you're into taking Instagram photos or just checking out unique locations, you might be familiar with the concept of an 'Umbrella-Alley." It's a street alley, covered with hanging colorful umbrellas, providing shade and a cool background for pictures. You can find umbrella alleys in places as close as Canton...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMJ.com

BBB honors local businesses and leaders in the Mahoning Valley

The Better Business Bureau serving Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties honored local businesses and leaders with the 2022 Torch Awards for Marketplace Trust on Thursday, June 23. The event was hosted by Scott Schulick, recipient of the 2015 Torch Award for Civic Leadership, at The Lake Club in Youngstown. The...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wordpress.com

Caldwell One Room Schoolhouse, Beringer-Caldwell One-Room School Museum, Fredonia, PA

The Caldwell One Room Schoolhouse is located on Route 58 between Mercer and Greenville north of Mercer and 3.2 miles northwest of Fredonia, PA. Built in 1880 this historic one room schoolhouse in scenic Mercer County, is charming remnant of a simpler time. Visitors will be transported to the past when they visit this unique landmark. The simple one-room, red brick, gable-roofed schoolhouse has a “hanging” chimney that pierces the ridgepole and is suspended near the ceiling of the room below. Bricks were made on the Ball farm nearby. The building has stone corner quoins and retains its original desks. There were 225 one-room schools in Mercer County between 1800 and 1900. The building was donated to the Mercer County Historical Society in 1962, and operates as a school museum during clement weather, with the preserved one-room school building, a teachers memorial garden, and various other attractions on the grounds.
FREDONIA, PA
WFMJ.com

Scrappers jersey's feature TCBDD artist's design

It wasn't your average game for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Friday night. The jersey's looked a bit different. The Scrappers and the Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities, along with The Farehaven Foundation teamed up for some of their artists to design special jerseys. In efforts to celebrate abilities and inclusion, three artists had their design displayed for thousands to see.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Jim Tressel Announces His Retirement

Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel speaks after being annnounced as vice president for strategic engagement at the University of Akron Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012, in Akron, Oho. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) Jim Tressel will retire effective February 1, 2023. He will speak to the media Thursday morning at 10:45am....
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy