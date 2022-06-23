ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

BETTY JANE DANIEL OBIT

 2 days ago

Betty Jane Daniel, 95, of Fairfield, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 in Fairfield. Funeral services were held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Capps Memorial Chapel with Sarah Hogden officiating. Interment followed at...

Keith R. Jackson

Keith R. Jackson ,of Fairfield, passed from this life late Sunday evening, June 19, 2022, at the age of 60 at Baylor Scott & White in Fort Worth. He was born in Rockdale to Travis Jackson and Geneva Vybiral Jackson on May 17, 1962. Keith was a people person and enjoyed working and being able to visit with those he was with. When he was younger, he loved being outside fishing and hunting…
WENDAL F BARKER

Wendal F. Barker, 82, of Wortham, Texas passed from this life in Groesbeck, Texas on Saturday morning, June 18, 2022. He was born in the Shreveport, Louisiana area on May 21, 1940, to Charlie David Barker and Doris Stie Barker. He was a sale representative for Community Coffee retiring after 20 years. He enjoyed camping and traveling and always "wanted to see what was down that road". Classic cars and antique tractors were a passion of his and enjoyed seeing them at shows. Some of his greatest times was spending time with the grandchildren, nieces and nephews and playing 42. Wendal and Marygayle attended Lakeside United Methodist Church and First Baptist in Wortham over the years.
Locals compete in the Freestone County Rodeo

There were plenty of locals who competed in the Freestone County Rodeo on Friday and Saturday night, earning top spots in everything from mutton busting to wild cow milking. The rodeo took place during the Freestone County Fair June 17 and June 18 in Fairfield. Five-year-old Cealy Manahan won the mutton busting on Friday night with an 83. She is the daughter of Garrett and Cara Manahan. Frank…
Chamber honors Lemonade Day participants

Lemonade Day participants were honored on Tuesday night, June 14, at the Freestone County Fair entertainment stage. Students enjoyed lemonade and lemon cookies while receiving their certificates. Lemonade Day took place Saturday, May 7, in Fairfield, and there were a total of 34 stands with 80 kids participating. In 2021, there were 26 stands and 50 kids participating. Fairfield Chamber of…
GRAND TOTALS

ABOVE: Rachel Lewis of Fairfield 4H exhibited the Grand Champion Steer at the 2022 Freestone County Fair. R Construction purchased the steer for $20,000. RIGHT: Jarrett Bodine of Freestone Community 4H exhibited the Reserve Champion Steer at the 2022 Freestone County Fair. NIP Ranch purchased the steer for $19,950. See the special section inside this issue. All fair photos by Mitchell Pate.
Tuscan Flair offers big-city experience

If you want to have a “big city experience” in the way of entertainment, dining and more, but don’t want to travel to Dallas, Houston or San Antonio, Tuscan Flair in Fairfield might provide such an option. The venue business, which opened April 1, is located at 426 W. U.S. Highway 84, and it is owned and managed by Silvia Goodrum. Although Goodrum is originally from Fairfield and graduated from…
Community Calendar

Thursday-Saturday, June 23-25 The 92nd Annual Mexia Area Chamber of Commerce Rodeo will be at the Mexia Rodeo Complex. Shows will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30. A slack also will be held each day at 11 a.m. For information contact the Mexia Area Chamber of Commerce at 254-562-5569. Friday-Sunday June 24-26, The Christ Community Church in Palestine – Kid’s Community Crusade at…
Commissioners rethink burn ban

Freestone County commissioners agreed during their Wednesday, June 15,regular meeting to leave off a burn ban. However, before a week passed, the court had changed course and ordered a burn ban, effective Tuesday, June 21. During last week’s meeting the count approved the employee insurance rate increase from TAC (Texas Association of Counties); heard from Sheriff Jeremy Shipley about some…
