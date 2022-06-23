BETTY JANE DANIEL OBIT

Wendal F. Barker, 82, of Wortham, Texas passed from this life in Groesbeck, Texas on Saturday morning, June 18, 2022. He was born in the Shreveport, Louisiana area on May 21, 1940, to Charlie David Barker and Doris Stie Barker. He was a sale representative for Community Coffee retiring after 20 years. He enjoyed camping and traveling and always "wanted to see what was down that road". Classic cars and antique tractors were a passion of his and enjoyed seeing them at shows. Some of his greatest times was spending time with the grandchildren, nieces and nephews and playing 42. Wendal and Marygayle attended Lakeside United Methodist Church and First Baptist in Wortham over the years.

