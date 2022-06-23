Washington State Forms Task Force To Crack Down On Organized Retail Crime

A Republican congressional candidate from the Tri-Cities said he was “packing” a firearm while at a debate at a high school in north-central Washington earlier this week. The comments from Kennewick Republican Brad Klippert come amid heightened discussions about gun control and how to keep schools safe following the deaths of 19 children and two teachers this month in Uvalde, Texas. And he may not have been the only candidate at the forum who was armed.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO