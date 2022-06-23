ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington State Forms Task Force To Crack Down On Organized Retail Crime

KXL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has created a statewide Organized Retail...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 22

Michael Werfelman
1d ago

Yes form a task force, spend all the time and resources arresting the criminals, just for the courts to let them right back out with zero penalties

Reply
19
think for yourself
1d ago

no really !!!! the democrats gonna form a task force to oversee their own crime family that they allowed to be created through all their failed policies...... Doesn't Surprise me.

Reply
17
pappa
1d ago

Finally they are going after the real criminals in the state . The Democratic politicians. Look out Adolf Inslee and Side Show Bob.

Reply
14
