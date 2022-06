WENATCHEE — Chelan County will pay more than $850,000 to build four new flood debris basins in Number One Canyon above Wenatchee. The basins are designed to catch debris and mud as it cascades down the canyon during heavy rain, like the storm that occurred on June 5th. Those events sometimes clog Wenatchee stormwater systems, and can threaten homes and streets in the city and its outskirts.

