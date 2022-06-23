ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

VEGAN SOULFEST BRINGS THE CELEBRATION OF CULTURE & VEGANISM BACK TO BALTIMORE

By Phinesse Demps
Baltimore Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Vegan SoulFest is reimagining its premier festival of the celebration of culture and veganism for three days in Port Covington in Baltimore, MD. In...

baltimoretimes-online.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BmoreArt Magazine

A Good Spot: AFRAM 2022

Afram is one of my favorite festivals of the summer, and a true indicator of the season. The live music, food vendors, and the congregating of eclectic black folk make it feel like one giant family cook-out. To get to Afram, festival-goers trek at least a mile from either the...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Photo Gallery: Baltimore Pride Parade 2022

The return of the Baltimore Pride parade after two years drew thousands of LGBTQ+ Baltimoreans to Charles Street on Saturday. While the celebration of Charm City’s queer community was a joyous occasion for many, it was also tinged by a ruling the day before from the U.S. Supreme Court, which on Friday overturned the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that federally protected abortion rights.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of June 27 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of June 27 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, June 28 is as follows: BuckNGrill Craving Potato Factory Chesapeake Food Works Top Nach BMORE Gonzo Tacos Enchanted Cakes and Treats … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of June 27 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of June 27 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
chesapeakefamily.com

Things to Do This Week: June 27-30

Flip Circus. Join the magic and wonder of Fl!P Circus, a world-class circus like no other! Small in the outside, big in the inside, Fl!P promises to be a show for the entire family. $45.00. 7:30 p.m. Flip Circus – Arundel Mills, Hanover. The Roaming Gnome Scavenger Hunt. Garden...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
coolprogeny.com

Cool Spots to Go Berry Picking with Kids Near Baltimore!

It’s berry season! Thinking of taking the kids on a fruit-picking adventure? Here are our favorite places to go berry picking with kids near Baltimore. Cool Spots To Go Berry Picking with Kids Near Baltimore. HYBRIDOMA ORGANIC FRUIT FARM. 13734 Baldwin Mill Road, Baldwin. (443) 902-0370 | Website. Blueberries,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

DC Black Food and Wine Festival

Washington ABC7 — The DC Black Food and Wine Festival is on its way and it focuses on celebrating local small businesses. Anwaa Kong, the organizer told us all about what you can experience.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

The Manor In Mount Vernon Has Become Baltimore’s Drag Brunch Hotspot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drag shows are quickly becoming the top-of-the-line source of brunch entertainment, scrambling eggs with a dash of sass and serving up some home fries with high heels. The Manor Drag Brunch in Mount Vernon has become the latest hotspot for all.                          “We have drag brunch here every single Saturday and Sundays,” drag queen Brooklyn Heights said. The host of Saturday shows, Brooklyn Heights says it’s a space where anyone can feel free. “You don’t have to worry about are you going to be discriminated against,” Heights said. “It’s just...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Festival#Veganism#Cooking#Live Music#The Land Of Kush#W Cromwell St Baltimore#Social Media
travelexperta.com

A Lovely and Luxurious Apartment in The Historic City of Baltimore

We usually travel as a whole family, but this time I and my husband decided to go on a couple vacation. We have wanted to visit Maryland for a long time, so, we set Baltimore as our destination, to spend a couple of days I wanted to rent a small and cozy apartment, that’s when I found a lovely Lux Living 1BR Apartment. I’m going to write a full review about it.
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore Wine and Food Festival 2022

The Baltimore Food and Wine Festival 2022 will be held June 25, 2022 in a new location at the Timonium Fairgrounds. From 1-6pm, you can try over 150 local and international wines, beer, and spirits, get food from local Baltimore food trucks, and listen to live music all afternoon!. General...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
southbmore.com

Free Reggae Festival ‘Chant Down’ This Saturday at Carroll Park

Featuring Freddie McGregor, Chino McGregor, Iba Mahr, Autarchii, Jerry Harris, Prof-I (Nyahbinghi Chanting), and the Statement Band featuring Derrick Barnett and special guest Andy Bassford, Chant Down is a day of fun, music and community support in Baltimore. Food trucks and local businesses will be set up on site as well. Enjoy a great day in Carroll Park filled with fun and music!
BALTIMORE, MD
macaronikid.com

5 Places to Swim, Splash and Cool Off in South Baltimore

Kids want to cool off, but not sure where to go in South Baltimore? Here is a list of splash pads and pools in the South Baltimore area to take kids on these hot summer days. We advise always checking with the venue when possible before heading out as hours and availability can change due to any number of factors, ranging from weather to staffing issues.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Executive To Announce Free Meals For Students, Families

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County will soon begin offering students and their families free meal options, according to government officials. There will be several opportunities to access free meals this summer, officials said. “During the school year, many of our children in Howard County receive free or reduced-price meals, but when school is out in the summer, our children and families relying on those meals still need options,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said. “Plus, as we’re seeing the costs of groceries increase, it’s making it harder for folks in our community to make ends meet. We are working together in Howard County to make sure families don’t go hungry this summer.” Ball will join school officials and community members to announce the plan for providing free meals on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Laurel Woods Elementary School in Laurel, Maryland.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

GrillMarx Clarksburg Closes For a Week

GrillMarx in Clarksburg announced via social media earlier this week that it will be closed for a week to allow its staff to rest and recharge. The following messages were posted on social media:. “It’s summer time! Our staff has been working very hard and it’s time to take a...
CLARKSBURG, MD
whatsupmag.com

BayWoods of Annapolis: Tred Avon Apartment

“A luxurious waterfront community – Live on the Chesapeake Bay.”. BayWoods 2000 sq. ft. Tred Avon Apartment, featuring 12 foot high ceilings, walk through kitchen, and full den. BayWoods features the largest 2 bedroom apartments in the Senior Living market. Come see. BayWoods of Annapolis 7101 Bay Front Drive,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Normandie Farm to Hold Goodbye Event on Sunday, June 26

Normandie Farm will hold a goodbye event for Chef Cary and Mr. Kay this Sunday, June 26th. The event will take place from 5:00 – 10:00 pm. It will consist of a Station Cocktail Buffet and Cash Bar with General Admission at $30 per person at the door. “This is an Open Event, No Reservations and Depending on Weather will be Inside & Out!”
Eye On Annapolis

Telephone Reassurance Program Looking for Volunteers

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities’ Telephone Reassurance Program places daily well-check telephone calls to older adults and adults with disabilities who are living alone in Anne Arundel County. These individuals can count on a friendly telephone call every day of the year. Family members, who may live outside of Anne Arundel County, have the assurance that their loved ones are in daily contact with a Department of Aging and Disabilities volunteer. The program helps individuals maintain their independence and their contact with the outside world. It is also a great way for volunteers to support their community and gain a sense of purpose.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Jollibee Opening Rescheduled for This Weekend

Jollibee will be opening its new location in the Lincolnia neighborhood this Sunday, June 26, the restaurant announced. The new restaurant will open at 4809 Beauregard St. The restaurant planned to open earlier this month, but staffing and training delays pushed the date to this weekend. Jollibee is known as...
LINCOLNIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy