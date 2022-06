Becker's Hospital Review Has Broken Our Chubby Little Hearts in Shreveport. WalletHub revealed that Shreveport was one of the fattest cities in the U.S. At first, we figured we could ignore it since WalletHub never has anything positive to say about Shreveport or Louisiana in general. However, Becker's Hospital Review has now acknowledged WalletHub's analysis and has basically said "WalletHub is right."

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO