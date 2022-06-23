ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Protective dog delays first responders from treating injured man

By Shirenna
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst responders in Miami-Dade County are reporting that they were delayed from providing care to an injured man because his dog would not let...

Related
firefighternation.com

Hero Broward (FL) Firefighter Now Under Arrest for Misuse of Parking Passes

A Broward County Florida firefighter/paramedic hailed for rescuing two fellow firefighters in an apparatus crash in 2015 now finds himself facing charges for misusing parking passes meant for official business. The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested Firefighters/Paramedic Mario Artze-Ordiales and charged him with with stealing $3,000 from the county by misusing...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Broward teens shoot residents with a pellet gun in a TikTok challenge gone wrong, cops say

A social media prank turned into felonies for two 18-year-olds who opted to terrorize more than two dozen Broward residents on Tuesday, police said. Ryan Quiroz and Andrew Morales, both from Pembroke Pines, are facing three counts of misdemeanor simple battery and a first degree felony battery on a person over 65. As of Wednesday, they were still held in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Man Fatally Shot in Possible Domestic Incident in Homestead

A man was fatally shot at a residence in Homestead early Saturday morning, according to Miami-Dade police. After receiving reports of a man shot, the Homestead Police Department responded to a residence located at Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 14th Street at approximately 3:23 a.m. Once units arrived, they discovered...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot, killed in presumed domestic incident in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Detectives detained a woman for questioning in the overnight shooting death of a man in Homestead Saturday morning, Miami-Dade police said. Homestead police responded to the call just before 3:25 a.m. and said the man was located in a rear alleyway in the 1300 block of Northwest 14th Street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Man shot in northwest Miami-Dade; protective dog delays first responders, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A protective dog delayed first responders’ efforts to help a shooting victim in northwest Miami-Dade County Thursday afternoon, police said. Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, said at 1:53 p.m., units responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 4200 block of NW 23rd Avenue, which is just north of the Airport Expressway.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Man shot and killed during domestic dispute

Officials are reporting that they have detained a woman for questioning in the shooting death of a man in Homestead. The victim was found in an alleyway in the 1300 block of Northwest 14th Street Saturday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived to the scene around 3:25 a.m. and pronounced...
Click10.com

BSO: North Lauderdale SWAT situation ends peacefully

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A North Lauderdale SWAT situation stemming from reports of a man threatening a woman and holding her hostage ended peacefully Saturday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A BSO spokesperson said its patrol deputies responded to the 7700 block of Southwest Eighth Court...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

The City of North Miami Beach Promotes Interim Chief Harvette S. Smith to Chief of Police at the NMB Police Department

The City of North Miami Beach will promote Interim Chief Harvette S. Smith to Chief of Police of the NMB Police Department (NMBPD). The Office of the City Manager will host a. Swearing-In Ceremony at the Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater on Thursday, July 7, 2022, starting at 2:00 p.m. (located at 17011 NE 19th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL 33162).
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Moped Driver Killed in Crash in SW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a crash that left a moped driver dead in southwest Miami-Dade Friday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Southwest 184th Street and 137th Avenue. Miami-Dade Police officials said the crash involved the moped and one other vehicle. The moped driver was pronounced dead at the...
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade authorities warn not to illegally dump anything or face consequences

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County authorities are warning residents and business owners not to illegally dump anything or face hefty fines, vehicle seizures or arrest. Recently, a business owner was fined $1,000 for illegal dumping and had to subsequently hire a specialized company to remove the debris remaining in the storm drain.Investigators said that three individuals dumped broken concrete and grout into a storm drain, located directly in front of their place of business. "It's crucial for all of us to take care of our environment, to avoid harming and contaminating our county and our bay," said Mike Fernandez, Department of Solid Waste Management Director. "In Miami-Dade County, illegal dumping is a crime and if you dump, serious consequences will follow." The DSWM reminds residents that illegal dumping is both a crime in Miami-Dade County and subject to fines, vehicle seizure, and arrest and incarceration. Miami-Dade residents who witness illegal dumping in progress should call 911. If an instance of illegal dumping has already taken place, call 311.
WSVN-TV

3 injured after porch fire at SW Miami-Dade home damages roof

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were injured after a fire that ignited in the back porch area of a Southwest Miami-Dade home spread to part of the structure. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 30th Terrace and 93rd Place, at around 3:30 p.m., Thursday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

