Protective dog delays first responders from treating injured man

A Broward County Florida firefighter/paramedic hailed for rescuing two fellow firefighters in an apparatus crash in 2015 now finds himself facing charges for misusing parking passes meant for official business. The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested Firefighters/Paramedic Mario Artze-Ordiales and charged him with with stealing $3,000 from the county by misusing...
A social media prank turned into felonies for two 18-year-olds who opted to terrorize more than two dozen Broward residents on Tuesday, police said. Ryan Quiroz and Andrew Morales, both from Pembroke Pines, are facing three counts of misdemeanor simple battery and a first degree felony battery on a person over 65. As of Wednesday, they were still held in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail.
A man was fatally shot at a residence in Homestead early Saturday morning, according to Miami-Dade police. After receiving reports of a man shot, the Homestead Police Department responded to a residence located at Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 14th Street at approximately 3:23 a.m. Once units arrived, they discovered...
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman said she came under the gun in what she described as a road rage incident in Northwest Miami-Dade that left her fearing for her life, and the frightening encounter was captured on her dashcam. The woman, who spoke with 7News on...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A protective dog delayed first responders’ efforts to help a shooting victim in northwest Miami-Dade County Thursday afternoon, police said. Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, said at 1:53 p.m., units responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 4200 block of NW 23rd Avenue, which is just north of the Airport Expressway.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A North Lauderdale SWAT situation stemming from reports of a man threatening a woman and holding her hostage ended peacefully Saturday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A BSO spokesperson said its patrol deputies responded to the 7700 block of Southwest Eighth Court...
The City of North Miami Beach will promote Interim Chief Harvette S. Smith to Chief of Police of the NMB Police Department (NMBPD). The Office of the City Manager will host a. Swearing-In Ceremony at the Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater on Thursday, July 7, 2022, starting at 2:00 p.m. (located at 17011 NE 19th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL 33162).
Police are investigating a crash that left a moped driver dead in southwest Miami-Dade Friday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Southwest 184th Street and 137th Avenue. Miami-Dade Police officials said the crash involved the moped and one other vehicle. The moped driver was pronounced dead at the...
MIAMI - Miami-Dade County authorities are warning residents and business owners not to illegally dump anything or face hefty fines, vehicle seizures or arrest. Recently, a business owner was fined $1,000 for illegal dumping and had to subsequently hire a specialized company to remove the debris remaining in the storm drain.Investigators said that three individuals dumped broken concrete and grout into a storm drain, located directly in front of their place of business. "It's crucial for all of us to take care of our environment, to avoid harming and contaminating our county and our bay," said Mike Fernandez, Department of Solid Waste Management Director. "In Miami-Dade County, illegal dumping is a crime and if you dump, serious consequences will follow." The DSWM reminds residents that illegal dumping is both a crime in Miami-Dade County and subject to fines, vehicle seizure, and arrest and incarceration. Miami-Dade residents who witness illegal dumping in progress should call 911. If an instance of illegal dumping has already taken place, call 311.
A video of the encounter Gerardson Nicolas had with the officer has gone viral on social media. Gerardson Nicolas, a Black motorist, was on his way to work when he was pulled over in North Miami Beach for not wearing a seat belt. Nicolas told NBC Miami that “he started...
(WSVN) - In chilling new video, we are now hearing the moments the Champlain Towers South began to fall, and we’re hearing from a woman who survived the collapse. 7’s Karen Hensel has her story. It was 1:22 a.m. Ring video from a hallway inside Champlain Towers South...
MIAMI, Fla. – A man who called 911 from his cell phone to report a Miami house fire is under arrest and charged with first-degree arson. Investigators said that Eric Javier Martinez, 33, set his mother’s Miami home on fire after getting into a fight with his brother.
Today is the one year anniversary of the deadly Surfside condo collapse that killed nearly one hundred people in the middle of the night. A public memorial is planned for 10:00 this morning for family members, emergency officials and politicians. Rescue crews will read the names of the 98 victims...
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher did her homework, and now she is a proud homeowner, opening doors to her dreams with her children along for the ride, thanks to hours of sweat equity and Habitat fir Humanity. Shataedra Ferguson posed for the cameras alongside her son...
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were injured after a fire that ignited in the back porch area of a Southwest Miami-Dade home spread to part of the structure. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 30th Terrace and 93rd Place, at around 3:30 p.m., Thursday.
