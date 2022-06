On June 16, I was honored to attend the bill signing ceremony for a measure I handled in the Senate, House Bill 1472. Now law, HB 1472 adds cryptocurrency to the list of financial transactions that are subject to the penalty provisions of money laundering. The governor also signed legislation into law to allow cottage foods to be sold online, increase access to addiction mitigation medication and protect property owners’ rights during eminent domain cases.

