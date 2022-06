TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The brackets are set for DII and DIII teams at the state 7on7 Championships at Veterans Park in College Station. Lindale will open up Division II bracket play against Lorena at 8:45 a.m. on field 10A. If they win they will play the winner of Silsbee vs Sunnyvale at 9:30 a.m. In Pool play Lindale went 2-1: Lindale 26, Sealy 20 China Spring 18, Lindale 13 Lindale 19, Hereford 13.

