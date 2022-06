The Tennessee Board of Trustees on Friday approved a request to adjust the scope and budget of the ongoing Neyland Stadium renovations project originally approved in 2017. The revised project scope requires a total budget increase of $108 million, and that results in an overall Phase I budget of $288 million. The overall goals of the project are to modernize the fan and visitor experience through enhanced amenities and diversified seating options, improve fan safety and security and align stadium features and aesthetics with campus architectural standards.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO