For many people here in the great state of Texas hunting is a way of life. And let’s be honest with the prices of everything going up so quickly that if you can harvest an animal and fill your freezer, that is ideal. That is why I thought it was so generous and helpful for local law enforcement (Kilgore Police Department) were so helpful with the Snipe Hunting tips they released on Facebook.

KILGORE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO