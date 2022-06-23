Disc golf event set to raise money for Gillard family
After the quadruple homicide that took four members of the Gillard family May 27, a disc golf tournament will help benefit the surviving members of the...www.bigrapidsnews.com
After the quadruple homicide that took four members of the Gillard family May 27, a disc golf tournament will help benefit the surviving members of the...www.bigrapidsnews.com
The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/
Comments / 0