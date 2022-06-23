State road 77 Park and Ride relocates to Crystal Lake Drive

The Apalachee Regional Planning Council announces a meeting to which all persons are invited. The Franklin County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board will meet on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 10:00 am Eastern Time, at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex Courtroom, 33 Market Street, Apalachicola, Florida. The agenda will include its regular quarterly business items, CTC Evaluation, and updating the Transportation Disadvantaged Service Plan. For additional information contact Kwentin Eastberg, TD Program Coordinator at the Apalachee Regional Planning Council at 850-488-6211, ext. 105 or by email at keastberg@arpc.org.
