State road 77 Park and Ride relocates to Crystal Lake Drive

RFP NO.: 2022-1 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GRANT WRITING, PROGRAM MANAGEMENT. The Port St. Joe Port Authority ("Port") is seeking solicitations from vendors to provide consulting services. Port is soliciting Proposals from qualified firms to perform consulting services in the application for and management of economic development grants or programs of any type available from Federal and State sources including, but not limited to U.S. Department of Transportation, including the Maritime Administration, American Rescue Plan Act, Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Legislature and the Florida ports Council. Awarded firms shall be responsible for the performance of all required contracted consulting services as well as any and all associated services as required by Port. All submitted Proposals shall be for principal firms and may include sub-contractors.

PORT SAINT JOE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO