ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantsville, WV

Spruce Forest Artisan Village open for summer season

By Brenda Ruggiero STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANTSVILLE — Spruce Forest Artisan Village is open for the summer season and new plans are underway. “We have new programs, new classes for children, new guest artists, newly redone buildings for our Children’s Program and many new plans for the year,” said Kathryn Delaney, President of the...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespruce.com

The Best Raised Garden Beds for Your Backyard

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Raised garden beds offer a dedicated area to grow your plants and can provide better drainage, self-watering features, storage for tools, and protection from pests. Depending on the height, some can eliminate the need to bend or kneel to work in the garden.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

My Tips for Rooftop Garden Design

Making the most of all the growing space available in cities is key to a sustainable urban existence. Rooftop gardens are proliferating as people aim to grow their own food and flowers and to make city spaces greener. While rooftop city gardens can be a wonderful idea, there are certain...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

8 Types of Landscaping Rocks and How to Choose One

Landscaping rock (stone) is a popular and time-tested hardscape material used to bring out the beauty of plants, construct useful landscape features, add definition or an accent to your property, and effectively manage problem areas. It is durable, natural, and requires no maintenance. What may be most impressive is its versatility. However, along with that versatility comes a diversity that may be challenging for new homeowners to sift through: Some projects call for small landscaping rock, others for medium-sized stones, and still others for boulders. Even within those broad categories, there are different products suited to different needs. That's why we’ll explore, below, eight different types of landscaping rock and the factors you should consider in choosing the right one for your yard.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy