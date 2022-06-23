ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tunisia Ex-PM Jebali Arrested: Lawyer

By AFP News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tunisian police on Thursday arrested former prime minister Hamadi Jebali, an ex-senior figure in the Ennahdha party which is the nemesis of current President Kais Saied, Jebali's lawyer said. He could not say why Jebali was detained. "The police arrested Mr Jebali in his car in...

Daily Mail

Tunisia will abandon Islam as its state religion in new draft constitution

Tunisian President Kais Saied confirmed Tuesday that a draft constitution to be put to a referendum on July 25 will not enshrine Islam as the 'religion of the state'. The move is part of his efforts to reform the political system in Tunisia which has been accused of being corrupt and chaotic, but it is also seen as a manoeuvre to sideline rival Islamist parties.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chokri Belaid
Person
Hamadi Jebali
The Independent

Voices: Macron’s defeat doesn’t only weaken France – it has serious implications for Europe

Emmanuel Macronhas been defeated in his bid to win a working majority in the French parliament. In an election for National Assembly deputies – the lawmakers of France – Macron has lost.The biggest party will be the Party of Non-Voters as neither Macron nor his two main rivals – Marine Le Pen from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard right; and Jean-Luc Mélenchon from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard left – have managed to persuade voters to turn out and vote.Democracy is under a real challenge, as France has neither leaders nor political movements that enthuse anyone.France is heading for a Macron...
POLITICS
Fox News

Iran again threatens to assassinate Pompeo: 'Live in fear'

Iran is threatening a possible assassination attempt on former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with high-profile Twitter accounts posting inflammatory messages against him. Pompeo, now a Fox News contributor, has been highly critical of Iran both while serving in the Trump administration and after. He was in office when U.S. forces killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, whose daughter is now threatening the former secretary of state.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Indonesian leader to travel to Russia, Ukraine

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo is planning to meet the leaders of Russia and Ukraine following the Group of Seven summit in Germany later this month. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Wednesday that Widodo will travel to Kyiv and Moscow after attending the G-7 summit...
TRAVEL
AFP

Italy's government hit by Five Star party split

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition government was rocked by fresh turmoil Tuesday after the largest party in parliament split, with the foreign minister starting a breakaway group. "Today I and so many others... are leaving the Five Star Movement," the foreign minister announced at a press conference. 
POLITICS
CNBC

European leaders formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU

BRUSSELS — Leaders of the European Union on Thursday formally approved Ukraine's candidate status to join the bloc — the first official step toward full membership. Charles Michel, president of the European Council, late Thursday confirmed that the 27 leaders had approved EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, calling it a "historic moment."
POLITICS
AFP

West African states Gabon and Togo join Commonwealth

Gabon and Togo joined the Commonwealth on Saturday, becoming the latest nations with no historic ties to Britain to enter the English-speaking club headed by Queen Elizabeth II.  The 54-nation group of mostly former British colonies accepted Togo and Gabon's application for membership on the final day of its leadership summit in Rwanda. Mozambique -- a former Portuguese colony -- became the first Commonwealth member without historic links to Britain when it joined in 1995. np/txw/dl
AFRICA
The Independent

Tension in Iraq as cleric accuses Iran's allies of meddling

Iraq’s Parliament is set to hold a session Thursday to vote in replacements for 73 lawmakers who resigned earlier this month. The collective walkout by followers of Iraq’s most influential Shiite politician threw Iraq into further uncertainty, deepening a months-long political crisis over government formation. However, it was not clear whether the extraordinary session requested by 50 members of parliament during a recess would go through. A simple majority of the legislature’s 329 members is required for an electoral session, and the cleric and politician, Muqtada al-Sadr, urged parliamentary blocs not to succumb to “pressures” from Iranian-backed factions.Al-Sadr, a...
MIDDLE EAST
