Tunisia Ex-PM Jebali Arrested: Lawyer

Emmanuel Macronhas been defeated in his bid to win a working majority in the French parliament. In an election for National Assembly deputies – the lawmakers of France – Macron has lost.The biggest party will be the Party of Non-Voters as neither Macron nor his two main rivals – Marine Le Pen from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard right; and Jean-Luc Mélenchon from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard left – have managed to persuade voters to turn out and vote.Democracy is under a real challenge, as France has neither leaders nor political movements that enthuse anyone.France is heading for a Macron...

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO