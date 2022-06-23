ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive-Rogers-Shaw M&A Hinges On Shaw Mobile Sale, Sources Say

By Divya Rajagopal
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada's competition bureau is expected to ask Rogers Communications Inc to sell Shaw Communications Inc's cellular business to overcome antitrust concerns presented by Rogers' C$20 billion ($15.4 billion) acquisition of Shaw, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Canada's competition bureau has blocked Rogers' proposed purchase...

