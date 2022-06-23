ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World premiere of opera to be held in Austin this weekend

By AustinTalks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new opera will be performed for the first time this weekend at the Kehrein Center for the Arts, 5628 W. Washington Blvd. Over the course of five years, 1,300 young people were asked what matters to them, how they see themselves in the world and how to change it. Their...

Chicago magazine

Five Things to Do: June 24-26

PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply. The Logan Square Arts Festival is back for the first time since 2019, and it will not be one to miss. Featuring local artists, live music, food and cocktails, this three-day fest is the perfect place to kick off the first weekend of summer. June 24–26. logansquareartsfestival.com.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Several events scheduled around Chicagoland this weekend

CHICAGO - A lot is happening around Chicagoland this weekend. The Gold Coast Greek Fest is back with food and free entertainment. The three-day festival will run from Friday through Sunday. A decades old tradition is also returning to downtown Long Grove. The Strawberry Festival will feature strawberry-infused foods, carnival...
LONG GROVE, IL
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Summer Wine Fest In Chicago

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Celebrate the first weekend of summer in Chicago with your friends and a glass of wine in hand. Add live country music to the mix and it doesn’t get much better than that!
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

House music, Midsummer parties, and Queer Pride

Here’s some events and activities to close out the month of June and start the summer right. Today the Chicago Park District cut the ribbon and officially opened the newly renovated Margaret Hie Ding Lin Park (1735 S. State). When the remodel was announced last fall, the Park District promised to resurface the main basketball court as well as install new bleachers facing the main court, a new half-court practice facility, benches throughout the park, and a new water fountain. They’ve also updated the lighting and landscaping and made ADA accessibility improvements. Put this on your list of places to play ball this summer! (MC)
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Chicago Food Truck Festival returns for 9th season

The Chicago Food Truck Festival returns for Season 9, a taste of Chicago culture, food trucks, foodies and safe fun. The event on June 25/26 will feature some of Chicago's top gourmet food trucks, games and live music. Get your free admission or VIP Drink admission tickets now. To expedite...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

South Shore Nature Sanctuary to celebrate 20th anniversary with nature tours, scavenger hunts and a musical performance this Saturday

Volunteer stewards at the South Shore Nature Sanctuary are hosting a 20th anniversary celebration of the park’s formation on Saturday, June 25. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and feature walking tours of the nature sanctuary, arts and crafts activities for families, a scavenger hunt and a musical performance.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Festivals Happening This Weekend Around Chicago

From pride celebrations to art festivals, street fairs are once again taking over Chicago this weekend. Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications is warning of large crowds commuting to the city, as well as street closures, over the next few days amid the annual Pride Parade. Here's a list...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Check out the 4th of July Fireworks Shows and Celebrations happening around Chicago

The 4th of July is right around the corner! Maybe now’s a good time to plan out what fireworks shows you will see during the holiday weekend…. WGN TV put out a massive list of the fests and fireworks shows happening in and around Chicago during the 4th of July weekend. Events include Itasca’s notably HUGE fireworks show on July 4th, Grant Park Music Festival’s Independence Day Salute on July 3rd, Navy Pier’s summer fireworks on July 2nd, and Evergreen Park’s July 1st evening parade and fireworks show!
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Summer 2022

The past two years and change have been a long, hard time for Chicago restaurants, and while most pandemic restrictions have been lifted and diners are eating out again, the troubles continue: there’s still a labor shortage, equipment shipments are still delayed, and the cost of gas and ingredients continues to soar. And so many big restaurant openings that were optimistically planned for summer have been postponed till fall. But there are still quite a few to look forward to, including a new concert venue, an Instagram-friendly museum and ice cream parlor, and a local link on a celebrated international chain. Read on to find out more about the summer’s most anticipated openings.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

For his first album in 11 years, dance-music veteran Ron Trent enriches deep house with help from around the world

Chicago dance-music veteran Ron Trent creates deep house that can keep a dance floor jumping for hours while simultaneously maintaining an intoxicating tranquility. Since the early 90s, Trent has built a reputation for appealing both to house heads who treat Marshall Jefferson’s “Move Your Body” as a commandment and drone devotees who thrive on meditative, atmospheric thrumming. For his first full-length album in 11 years, What Do the Stars Say to You (Night Time Stories), he collaborated with musicians whose backgrounds span several genres but who all share Trent’s goal of making immersive mood music that’ll have you nodding your head without realizing it: they include Texas psych-rock phenoms Khruangbin, Italian ambient composer Gigi Masin, and the two surviving members of Brazilian fusion trio Azymuth (bassist-guitarist Alex Malheiros and percussionist Ivan Conti). Trent juggles several instruments—guitar, percussion, synth—while guiding the album through tropicalia, soul, smooth jazz, light funk, and more. The gentle poise of his creative direction produces a fluid, imaginative experience as rejuvenating as a trip to the sauna.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

Photographer Vashon Jordan Jr. Chooses 6 Images That Define Chicago

Chicago photographer Vashon Jordan Jr. was born to document the city he loves. He started snapping images as an adolescent growing up in West Pullman, using a disposable camera and training his eye to recognize authenticity and stories within those images. By the time he was in high school, he had built a social media following from his city snaps. In college, he became the first photography intern for the Chicago Public Schools.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Recent Tornado Claims Lives of Two Logan Square Witches

CHICAGO—As citizens of the greater Chicago area continue to deal with the damage caused by the recent tornado, the City Coroner’s Office has confirmed the deaths of Elfie, 67, and Nerissa Baum, 64—sisters and wicked witches who had made their home in Logan Square for almost 40 years.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

$5 Summer Happy Hour Menu at Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

Summer just got a little sweeter with the $5 Summer Happy Hour menu at Bar 104 in the Chicago Firehouse Restaurant. Head to this historic restaurant Tuesday-Friday, 4:30-5:30 pm for this exciting deal. Choose from a sophisticated menu of oysters on the half shell, lobster bisque, buffalo chicken sliders, smoked...
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

Did You Know These 20 Famous People Were Born In Illinois?

There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
OAK PARK, IL

