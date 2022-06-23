ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ebony, VA

Lake Alanon offers support to loved ones of alcoholics

 2 days ago

Lake Gaston Alanon offers a fellowship of families and friends of alcoholics who connect and support each other...

Women’s fellowship ministry gathers

The Women’s Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, June 16. The ladies enjoyed prayer, good food and great fellowship. They celebrated the birthdays of four ladies with the birthday song, cake, cupcakes, and all the fun they could muster up. Pictured above are, from the left, first row: Cora Fogg, Ruby Downey 2, Brenda Waiters, Elder Sophia Jefferson, Diane Howell and the Rev. Dora Dorsey; second row: Maretha Williams, Margaret Alexander, Barbara Harris, Sebelia Banks, Rebecca Solomon, Paulette Durham, Vivian Joseph, Ruby Downey and Dr. Angela Powell; third row: Arvella Scott, Minister Mary Terry, Ann L. Jones, Anita Boyd, Patricia Russell, Linda Byrd and Minister Theresa Washington. Pictured below are birthday ladies, from the left: Barbara Harris, Ann L. Jones, Minister Theresa Washington and Ruby Downey.
SOUTH HILL, VA
VCU Health CMH team member wins award for reliability

Erin Davis of Henrico won the VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital May Team Member of the Month award for her STAR (Safety, Teamwork, Accountability and Relationships) service. A patient in her care was in the hospital for about five or six weeks. A single family member at the bedside expressed...
HENRICO, NC
Scholarship presented

Unity Prayer House of Faith presented The William H. Hayes Memorial Scholarship award in the amount of $1,000 to Katelyn Andrews on June 11. Andrews is a graduated of Warren County High School and will be attending Wake Forest University in the fall. Pictured, from the left, are Pastor James Durham, Emma Hayes, Katelyn Andrews, John Andrews (grandfather), Lakola Andrews (mother), Katherine Andrews (grandmother) and Yvonne Alston.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Free COVID-19 testing continues next week

The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. The schedule for the week is as follows:. • Monday, June 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. • Tuesday,...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Haliwa-Saponi Tribe kicks off Boys & Girls Club with Summer Camp

The Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe began a Boys & Girls Club with grand opening festivities for its Summer Camp on June 10 and 11, marking the start of a summer filled with activities and learning opportunities for both children and teens. The organization, known as the Boys & Girls Club of...
HOLLISTER, NC
Warren County felon who shot at deputy sentenced to 120 months

A man who shot at a Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy was sentenced this week in federal court to 120 months’ imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rodriguez Crudup pled guilty to the charge on March 23. U.S. Attorney Easley stated, “We stand with and...
WARREN COUNTY, NC

