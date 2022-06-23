ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Meta announces some nice updates to help creators on Facebook and Instagram

By Andrew Myrick
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • Meta is bringing a series of changes that aim to improve the ability of creators to earn money.
  • Along with improving cross-posting between Instagram and Facebook, there are also changes coming to Instagram Reels.
  • Perhaps the most exciting change is that Meta is not participating in any revenue sharing until 2024.

If you’re a creator that relies on either Facebook, Instagram, or both as part of your revenue stream, you’re in luck. Earlier this week, Mark Zuckerberg announced a series of changes that will soon be implemented to help put more money in your pockets.

The first change directly affects your wallet, as Meta will “hold off any revenue sharing on Facebook and Instagram until 2024.” Zuckerberg explains that this includes the likes of subscriptions, paid online events, and others.

Going even further, those with subscriber-only Facebook Groups will now be able to provide unique content to their subscribers. It’s not all that different than what we have seen from Patreon and YouTube Memberships. But it’s nice to have another platform to provide some unique content for your members and viewers.

Keeping with the trend of content creation, Facebook is making it possible for “more people” to start earning from Reels , live, or VOD videos. Along with this is an expansion of the “Reels Play Bonus Program,” which could provide even more income. But it also allows creators to “cross-post their Instagram Reels to Facebook and monetize them there too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PogRr_0gK6zsCj00

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Part of the problem with getting a channel or brand off the ground is trying to get your product or content into the eyes of more viewers. By extension, this also makes it more difficult when it comes to partnering with larger brands, and Facebook is looking to help solve this problem. Creator Marketplace is a new option that will be available for Instagram creators where you can “get discovered and paid, and where brands can share new partnership opportunities.”

Last but certainly not least, Facebook is aiming to make the world of NFTs and “digital collectibles” more accessible for users. The company has already been testing an implementation of these collectibles with select creators. Now, Meta is “expanding” its test to more creators while simultaneously opening up testing on Facebook “starting with a small group of US creators.” And as you might expect, the company is also aiming to make it so you can cross-post between Instagram and Facebook.

While Facebook and Meta have been the subject of quite a bit of backlash over the past few years, this could be seen as a huge step forward for creators. All of these changes seem to be designed to make it easier to grow your community, become well-established, and work with new or different brands, all while putting more money in your pocket. There are no indications of when these changes will be implemented, but we expect creators won’t have to wait too long to begin taking advantage.

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Find Your Hidden Messages on Facebook Messenger

Did you know that Facebook Messenger hides some messages from you by default? While you’ll see messages from your friends and contacts immediately, the service hides lower-quality messages you might not want to see. We’ll show you how to see hidden messages on Facebook Messenger, plus give tips on...
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

How to create an anonymous Facebook account

There’s always a new scandal about Facebook. Those range from shady advertising to disabling Meta headsets. Deleting your main Facebook account isn’t a bad idea, but if you still want to use the platform, you can always create an anonymous Facebook account. Maybe you need one for work,...
INTERNET
pymnts

Facebook Owner Meta Sued for Allegedly Accessing Medical Data

Meta is facing a federal lawsuit that says private medical data is being secretly shared with Facebook when patients access their healthcare providers’ web portals. Bloomberg reported Friday (June 17) that the suit seeks class-action status and says the Facebook Pixel tracking tool redirects patient communications and other “secure” information without permission.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
TechRadar

Meta bringing down the hammer on fake reviews plaguing Facebook

Meta is updating its Community Feedback Policy to begin cracking down on people and businesses abusing its review system. Going forward, Facebook will apply stricter (opens in new tab) rules for what is allowed n Feedback posts. Apparently, some users and businesses were gaming the Community Feedback system to either trick people or manipulate reviews. Meta wants to keep things as honest as possible and (ideally) ensure people have a positive experience on Facebook.
INTERNET
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

Racism could ruin the metaverse if tech doesn't improve diversity now, CTO warns: 'It absolutely is a problem'

The tech industry's disappointing track record on issues of diversity could have serious consequences when the metaverse comes along. For years, tens of millions of people of color have endured unwelcome experiences on social media platforms built by mostly white and male tech CEOS, including harassment and hate speech. Many users have also had their contributions regularly ignored or copied without attribution.
SOCIETY
Inc.com

A Google Engineer Claimed His A.I. Was Alive. It Was Just Working as Intended

Artificial intelligence chatbots are getting smarter, which is good news for businesses, despite some alarming-sounding claims. Google engineer Blake Lemoine made headlines over the weekend when he went public with claims that the company's machine learning-powered chatbot model LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) was sentient and alive, with the intelligence of a child around 7 or 8 years old. In a Washington Post article, Lemoine said that he became convinced of LaMDA's sentience after the model began expressing fears, including a "very deep fear of being turned off." Soon after Lemoine shared his findings publicly, Google announced that he had been placed on paid leave.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Groups#Meta#Patreon
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Buries Facebook and Turns to His Next Big Thing

Seven months after officially announcing the death of Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media giant, is preparing to bury it. Tired of controversies and scandals, the tech tycoon last October decided to ride the metaverse trend, hyped as the...
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Watched Videos on Facebook

Since the introduction of the Facebook Watch, over 500 million users have watched Facebook videos on a daily basis. And if you belong to that demographic, you will undoubtedly see your watched history pile up. In such a case, decluttering the watchlists is the best way to manage it. Luckily,...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
pymnts

Meta Rebrands Facebook Pay to Meta Pay

Meta announced Thursday (June 23) that it is renaming Facebook Pay into Meta Pay, bringing the offering in line with the company’s rebranding that began last year. In a blog post, the company said users who have previously set up Facebook Pay won’t have to make any changes — they’ll still have the service, just under the new name.
INTERNET
MSNBC

Meta and Mark Zuckerberg are planning (virtual) world domination

Meta, Facebook's parent company, has been steadily building an alternate universe to reside in, with hopes you and a billion of your closest friends will join them. It’s all part of the company’s plan to construct what’s known in tech circles as a “metaverse” or, essentially, a virtual reality platform. (Think: "Ready Player One"). A whole new world of Meta’s creation, so central to the company’s plans that they changed their name to reflect it.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Mark Zuckerberg is really excited about the metaverse

It’s been a big week for Mark Zuckerberg’s personal Facebook page. The chief executive of Meta has in the past few years transformed his social network account into a press release distribution center, featuring personalized messages about news, product updates and company announcements and usually only ones Zuckerberg himself is pretty excited about. And now hardly a week goes by without some major Facebook post detailing a new product initiative or update about the topic Zuckerberg is most passionate about: the metaverse.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Meta expects a billion people in the metaverse by 2030

Meta believes that a billion people will be participating in the metaverse within the next decade, despite the concept feeling very nebulous at the moment. CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on a recent broadcast of Mad Money and went on to say that purchases of metaverse digital content would bring in hundreds of billions of dollars for the company by 2030. This would quickly reverse the growing deficit of Meta’s Reality Labs, which has already invested billions into researching and developing VR and AR hardware and software.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Facebook settles with the US government over real estate ad display profiling

The US government's regulatory noose around Facebook's parent company Meta is slowly starting to tighten as the social network was forced to settle a lawsuit accusing it of racist and discriminatory practices to the tune of $115,054. The lawsuit was brought by the government under the auspices of the US...
LAW
Android Central

Android Central

913
Followers
731
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy