Voters in Covington County and across the state went to the polls Tuesday to select candidates in the primary runoff election. According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s unofficial statewide results, Katie Britt will move on as the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, a seat that will be open after the retirement of longtime senator Richard Shelby. Britt will face Democrat Will Boyd in November’s general election.

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO