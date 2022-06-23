Small fire damages shop at STMA Middle School West

On Wednesday, June 22, a small fire in the shop at St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West broke out from equipment causing soot and smoke damage.

There were a small number of students and staff in the building when the Albertville Fire Department and Wright County Sheriff’s Office responded to the alarm. They were evacuated and no one was hurt. Custodial staff will work on cleaning and removing the soot and smoke that is in the shop.

“The safety of students and staff is our highest priority,” Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault said. “We take all situations very seriously and work closely with WCSO as well as local emergency responders. We are very grateful for the quick response of the Albertville Fire Department and Wright County Sheriff’s Office. This reminds us of how incredibly fortunate we are to have strong, supportive and reliable community partners including Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Albertville Fire Department and St. Michael Fire Department.”

To ensure the safety of students and staff, St. Michael- Albertville Middle School West student summer activities are canceled for the rest of the week June 23-26.