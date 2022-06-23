ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Senate race: Fetterman’s lead shrinks in latest AARP poll

By Lauren Rude, Jared Gans, TheHill, George Stockburger
 3 days ago

(WHTM/TheHill) — Democratic Pennsylvania candidate John Fetterman leads his Republican counterpart Mehmet Oz in the race for the soon-to-be-open United States Senate seat by six points in a recently published AARP Poll.

With six percent of likely voters still undecided, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Fetterman received 50% of support and Oz received 44%. The six-point lead reveals an even tighter race between the two in comparison to a recently published USA Today poll, which had Fetterman leading by nine points.

In May, just before the primary general election, Fetterman suffered a stroke. While he has not been on the campaign trail since he still had a significantly higher favorability rating.

The Lt. Gov. is viewed favorably by 46% of voters and unfavorably by 36% for a net 10% rating. Oz is viewed favorably by 30% of voters and unfavorably by 63% for a net of negative 33%.

AARP’s poll also revealed a sizeable gender gap, with women favoring Fetterman (54%) and men favoring Oz (49%). Plus, similar to the results of the USA Today poll , Fetterman holds a much higher percentage of support from African American voters over the age of 50 with 76%, while Oz received 16%.

PREVIOUS USA TODAY POLL: PA Senate Race: Fetterman leads Oz in early poll

The race for Senate in Pennsylvania is expected to receive a notable amount of attention, as its outcome could decide which party controls the Senate for the next two years. Fetterman and Oz are seeking to replace the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa).

The poll’s analysis points out that although the Democratic nominees are viewed more favorably than their Republican opponents, Democrats are facing a challenging political environment, as President Biden’s approval rating remains near 40%.

The analysis states Republicans hold a two-point lead on the generic congressional ballot.

Almost 85% of respondents said the country is heading on the wrong track, and more than 75% said the state is going in the wrong direction.

Only 30% said they felt the economy is working for them, as a plurality of respondents rated rising costs and inflation as the most important issue to them.

Enthusiasm is high among likely voters for both parties, with 84% of Democrats and 87% of Republicans saying they are “extremely motivated” to vote for governor and Congress in 2022.

Oz won the Republican nomination earlier this month after his main opponent, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, conceded following a recount.

Fetterman’s continued early lead comes amid the hiring of a new campaign manager and questions surrounding the lieutenant governor’s health . Fetterman received a pacemaker with a defibrillator to address atrial fibrillation following his stroke.

Fetterman’s wife Gisele, who has been campaigning on her husband’s behalf, says he may not return to in-person campaigning until July.

The AARP poll surveyed 1,382 likely voters from June 12 to June 19.

It included a statewide representative sample of 500 likely voters, an oversample of 550 likely voters aged 50 and older, and an additional oversample of 328 Black likely voters aged 50 and older. The margin of errors were 4.4 points for the representative sample, 3.3 points for the total sample of 828 older voters and 4.7 points for the total sample of Black older voters.

TheHill has contributed to this article.

Related
YourErie

Pennsylvania budget talks come down to schools aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With a week to go until the state’s budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Pennsylvania Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal substantial new aid for Pennsylvania’s public […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania Abortion Law: Is abortion illegal in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – On Friday the United States Supreme Court stripped away the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly a half-century. The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. However, in Pennsylvania and many other […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘My rights shouldn’t be a fundraising point’: Video of protester angry at Democratic money-grab goes viral

A video of a protester outraged at the Democrats for fundraising off of the Supreme Court striking down Roe v Wade has gone viral after she said “my rights shouldn’t be a fundraising point”. Protesters disappointed over the US Supreme Court’s ruling have also turned their ire on Democratic Party, blasting them for being quick to call for donations after the decision while not taking steps for decades to codify Roe provisions into law.Thousands have taken to the streets since Friday to protest the ruling and have openly expressed their anger at the Democratic party and its leadership.One protester,...
PROTESTS
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says fake electors came from Pennsylvania lawmaker Mike Kelly

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In Tuesday's January 6 Committee hearing, it was revealed that Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson's chief of staff attempted to hand fake elector votes to Vice President Mike Pence ahead of the joint session of the United States Congress.On Thursday on a news talk radio station in Milwaukee, Johnson alleged his staff was given those votes by Congressman Mike Kelly, who represents parts of Butler and Lawrence counties.In a statement, Kelly's office said Johnson's allegations are "patently false." The statement added that the two have not spoken for years and Kelly has no knowledge of Johnson's claims related to the election.
WISCONSIN STATE
Pocono Update

Significant Changes Coming To Medicaid For 500,000 Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania has recently opened its Medicaid enrollment and plan selection period, but with some very notable plan changes. As the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) opened its plan selection period for Medicaid (Medical Assistance or MA) yesterday, they also announced significant changes to insurance plans. On September 1, 2022, DHS will implement new physical health managed care agreements resulting in some consumers having to choose a new physical health plan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

NY residents react to Supreme Court decision on concealed firearms

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s century-old restriction on concealed firearms. The majority of justices sided with gun rights advocates that the state’s “proper cause” requirement to obtain a concealed carry license violates the constitution. The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, and two individual gun owners, are challenging the century-old New […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
#Election State#United States Senate#Senate Seat#Economy#Pa Senate#Democratic#Republican#Usa Today#African American
YourErie

Suspects at large following police involved shooting

According to Pennsylvania State Police, State Police along with Erie Police attempted to perform a traffic stop at 1:40 a.m. on Chestnut and Huron Streets. It was at this location that the suspects opened fire on the officers while firing multiple rounds. Only one officer returned fire before the suspects fled the scene. No officers […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Overnight stabbing sends one person to the hospital

An overnight stabbing sent one victim to the hospital. Police were called to the 1700 block of Walnut Street on Saturday night. When police arrived on scene, they found one victim who had been stabbed in both the left arm and the chest. The victim was taken to UPMC Hamot to be treated for non-life-threatening […]
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dick's Sporting Goods CEO announces travel expense reimbursement to employees seeking abortions in another state

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Following the Supreme Court's ruling that has overturned Roe v. Wade, Pittsburgh-based Dick's Sporting Goods' CEO has announced that the company will provide travel expense reimbursement for employees seeking abortion access.Company President and CEO Lauren Hobart posted the announcement to her LinkedIn page."We recognize people feel passionately about this topic – and that there are teammates and athletes who will not agree with this decision. However, we also recognize that decisions involving health and families are deeply personal and made with thoughtful consideration. We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same health care...
PITTSBURGH, PA
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Pennsylvania

Nine Pennsylvania counties placed in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with two landing among the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual rankings project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents across the country using dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as obesity prevalence, violent crime rate, doctor availability and number of extreme heat days each year are grouped into 10 categories ranging from education and housing to population health, the environment and infrastructure. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Drunk driver arrested overnight after hitting parked car

A drunk driver was arrested overnight after hitting a parked car in the 900 block of Poplar St. Reports indicate that police were called to the scene shortly after midnight. Once on scene, police found that the intoxicated driver had flipped his car while hitting a parked car. According to the owner of the parked […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Motorcyclist life-flighted after Cranesville accident

One person is seriously injured following an accident in Cranesville earlier Friday. The accident happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Old Albion Road and Thrasher Road. According to reports from the scene, a car and motorcycle collided head-on, resulting in the motorcyclist being life-flighted to the hospital. The car sustained heavy damage as […]
CRANESVILLE, PA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

