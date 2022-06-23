Autopsy reports show murder victims shot multiple times

Autopsy reports show both adult victims of a fatal shooting in Elizabeth City in December suffered multiple gunshot wounds while a 3-year-old child victim — the daughter of one of the adults — suffered a fatal gunshot to the head.

The reports, released several weeks ago, show 18-year-old Jaquan White suffered four gunshot wounds — two to his body, one to his right arm and one to his left leg; 39-year-old Takeyia De’Shay Berry suffered two gunshot wounds, one to her chest and one to her left upper arm, as well as bullet-graze wounds; and 3-year-old Allura Monae Pledger suffered a gunshot wound to her head.

Deputy police Chief James Avens said last week police would have no comment on the autopsy reports or their contents.

“This is still an open case and it is pending in court,” he said in an email. “The police department has no further information to release at this time.”

City police have said White, Berry and Pledger were killed in a shooting incident near the intersection of Perry and Jordan streets on Dec. 2. They’ve also said three other men — Roderick White, James Harris and Terry Griffin — were treated for injuries from the shooting and released from the hospital.

Two local men, Ricky Lewis Etheridge Jr. and Terence Tyrone Seymore, have been arrested and charged in the triple shooting. Both men face three counts of murder as well as charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a deadly weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill causing serious body injury. A Superior Court judge has already ruled that prosecutors can seek the death penalty against Etheridge. No trial date for Etheridge or Seymore has been set.

Citing their ongoing investigation, city police have declined to release further information about the Dec. 2 triple shooting, declining to confirm, for example, that the victims were shot while inside a vehicle.

The autopsy reports, written by a medical examiner and based on police information, do provide a little more detail of what happened.

According to all three reports, a city police officer heard what appeared to be 20 gunshots around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 2. The officer believed the gunfire came from the Speed Street area and proceeded there.

As the officer was searching for the origin of the gunshots, Pasquotank-Camden Central Communications received a 911 call reporting that multiple people had been shot on Perry Street, about a half mile from the Speed Street area.

According to the report, when the officer arrived at Perry Street, she found “3 gunshot victims that appeared lifeless.” Berry was lying on the ground near the passenger side of her 2013 Hyundai Elantra which was parked in a private driveway. White was seated in the driver-side back seat of the Elantra and Pledger, the 3-year-old, was seated in a car seat on the rear passenger side.

The vehicle was extensively damaged in the shooting, according to the reports. The back windshield was shattered, there were multiple bullet holes in both doors on the driver’s side of the car, multiple bullet holes on the backside of the car and multiple bullet holes throughout the inside of the vehicle.

Police investigators were not able to determine what type of firearm was used in the shooting, all three reports state. The reports say police found more than 20 shell casings from different-caliber weapons at the scene. The autopsy report for Berry later said “approximately 40” shell casings were found.

Kimberly Lee, White’s mother, said Friday she had not seen the autopsy report on her son. She said the months since his death have been difficult for her and her family, forcing them to essentially “start over.”

“It has changed my life and especially my kids’ lives, especially my 15-year-old who was close to him. It’s tearing me apart,” she said.

The only positive thing that’s happened is the outpouring of support Lee and her family received from people who showed up at Jaquan’s funeral.

“He was loved by so many people that showed up at the funeral,” she said.

Lee said putting the two men accused of murdering her son on trial “isn’t going to bring him back.” But she has attended every hearing in the case, including the one last month where a judge ruled prosecutors could seek the death penalty against Etheridge.

“I have to pray every time I walk up those courthouse steps. But I have been attending every hearing. I’m definitely going to be there” at the trials, she said.