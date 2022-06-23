Crash between semi-trailer and tractor halts traffic on southbound US-127

A crash between a semi-trailer and a Clinton County Road Commission John Deere tractor has closed all lanes of southbound U.S. Route 127 at the Clinton County and Gratiot County lines on Thursday.

After a preliminary investigation, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said that semi-trailer was traveling southbound of US-127 and struck the tractor, which was moving in the shoulder area.

After hitting the tractor, the semi-trailer then "drove off the westside of US-127, crashed through the guard rail, entered a deep ditch and rolled over," according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a 34-year-old man, had to be rescued by the St. Johns Fire Department and was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with minor injuries. The driver of the tractor was also transported to Sparrow Hospital with minor injuries.

The semi-trailer was hauling a road tar substance, which was released when the truck overturned. The substance spilled into the nearby Ferdon Creek, and officials have been working to mitigate the spread of the substance.

"The Clinton County Drain Commission along with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy are on the scene evaluating steps for proper containment and cleanup," the release said.

At this time, there is no immediate harm to the public, but county and state officials are warning people to stay clear of the creek.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation's website , the crash was reported to them at 9:41 a.m.

As of 4 p.m., all lanes of southbound US-127 north of Maple Rapids Road are still closed. Cars are being rerouted from US-127 west on County Line Road, south on DeWitt Road and east on Maple Rapids Road back to US-127.

