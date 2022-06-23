Comedy Show Featuring Local Comedians Comes to Manitowoc

Robert Charles Buxbaum “Buxie”, age 80, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 in Manitowoc. Buxie was born on September 1, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Elmer and Virginia (Lusk) Buxbaum. He had three siblings. At the age of 9, his family moved to a farm in Tomahawk, WI. One year later, the family moved to Manitowoc, where Buxie graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1959. In 1983, he was instrumental as a general partner in establishing Independent Standards and Methods Consultants (ISMC) in Manitowoc. In 1988, he purchased and operated ISMC as a sole proprietorship from his long-time friend and business partner, Al Franz. Bob married his “Sunshine”, Valerie, at their home in Clover in June of 2005 with their family and friends present. Roberts proudest moments of accomplishments would be his passion for playing the trumpet, which he began playing in grade school. He belonged to many local bands from 1957 to 1961. He was well known for being in Beale Street Four and Rocky Road. After retirement, he started his own karaoke/trumpet style business “Senior Moments”. He traveled to a wide variety of local nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the area. Robert stated many times that this was something he truly enjoyed doing. His favorite past time was vacationing and fishing at Tomahawk, WI.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO