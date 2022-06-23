ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comedy Show Featuring Local Comedians Comes to Manitowoc

By Keith Craig Allen
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Given everything that is going on in the world today, maybe we all just need to take a step back and laugh. A Manitowoc man is hoping to do just that with a show he is hosting tomorrow (June 24th) at Déjà vu. Jay Meeks told us...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Weill Center Opens Box Office For Upcoming Throwback Shows

Fans of music from the past can start buying tickets to a variety of shows at the Weil Center. The Stephanie H. Weill Center will be playing host to bands such as Stayin’ Alive – Tribute to the Bee Gees, Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen, The Beat Goes On Featuring Lisa McClowry as Cher, Boy Band Review, and Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– After a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, the Free Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series is returned this week. Click here to see who headlined the first show of the season. – A couple of major road construction projects either kicked off or continued this week. Click here for the details. –...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local 5’s Tom Zalaski officially honored as a Local Broadcast Legend in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association’s Summer Conference took place on Thursday and Local 5’s Tom Zalaski received one of the most prestigious awards. Zalaski was presented with the Legends Award, cementing his name in the history books. With more than 42 years of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Appleton, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Entertainment
City
Green Bay, WI
seehafernews.com

Robert Charles Buxbaum

Robert Charles Buxbaum “Buxie”, age 80, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 in Manitowoc. Buxie was born on September 1, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Elmer and Virginia (Lusk) Buxbaum. He had three siblings. At the age of 9, his family moved to a farm in Tomahawk, WI. One year later, the family moved to Manitowoc, where Buxie graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1959. In 1983, he was instrumental as a general partner in establishing Independent Standards and Methods Consultants (ISMC) in Manitowoc. In 1988, he purchased and operated ISMC as a sole proprietorship from his long-time friend and business partner, Al Franz. Bob married his “Sunshine”, Valerie, at their home in Clover in June of 2005 with their family and friends present. Roberts proudest moments of accomplishments would be his passion for playing the trumpet, which he began playing in grade school. He belonged to many local bands from 1957 to 1961. He was well known for being in Beale Street Four and Rocky Road. After retirement, he started his own karaoke/trumpet style business “Senior Moments”. He traveled to a wide variety of local nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the area. Robert stated many times that this was something he truly enjoyed doing. His favorite past time was vacationing and fishing at Tomahawk, WI.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bringing Home the Blues – City of Two Rivers Bryan Lee Memorial Blues Festival

The following article was written by Darla LeClair from Two Rivers Main Street. Get your blues on at the 2nd annual “Bryan Lee Memorial Blues Festival” in downtown Two Rivers, proudly brought to you by Two Rivers Main Street and our sponsors HMF Innovations, Tower Companies, Green Acres Landscaping and Cher-make Sausage. This rockin’ event will be held in Two Rivers Central Park on July 9, 2022 from 1pm to 9pm.
TWO RIVERS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Show#Comedians#Open Mic
KICK AM 1530

Midwest Boy Gets Greeted Everyday After School by His Huge Dog

If only everyone were as loyal as this boy's dog. A new video share shows a Midwestern boy who gets greeted everyday after school by his huge loving dog. Based on the video description, this is the routine for a family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Maggie the family dog goes out and watches the little boy get on the school bus then faithfully waits for him to return.
OSHKOSH, WI
Door County Pulse

JJ’s Last Call: Era Ends with Sale of Sister Bay Restaurant

Last Tuesday, JJ’s La Puerta filled with familiar faces. The cohorts were there one last time – Bruce, David and Jeanne, Rhonda, Dave and Timmer. There was the next generation of restaurateurs inspired by the JJ’s dream filtering in as well. Chad, Travis, Randy, James, Mike, Paula.
SISTER BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Where to watch fireworks in N.E. Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – It’s about that time again. The 4th of July is almost here, and several firework festivities have popped up in northeast Wisconsin. Festival Foods will be hosting fireworks in multiple communities again this year. Some of them include:. Appleton – 9:15 p.m. at Appleton Memorial...
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha staple, Mihm’s Charcoal Grill, wrapping up historic run

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A much-beloved restaurant in Menasha, Wisconsin, is scheduled to close its doors for good on Saturday. Mihm’s Charcoal Grill first opened in 1958 and has been serving up customer favorites since then. The Mihm’s family was able to gather together at the location within...
MENASHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
seehafernews.com

Hundreds of Classic Cars Will Converge on Two Rivers This Weekend

It’s not really summer in Two Rivers until Sundae Thursday is held, and the Cool City Classic Car Show and Cruise. The two-day classic car extravaganza will begin this evening at UW Green Bay Manitowoc Campus. We spoke with Roger Russove, the Director of Two Rivers Main Street, who...
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Let’s have a block party: Downtown Green Bay hosting Washington Street Block Party

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some things go hand in hand during the summertime. A block party in Green Bay is one of them. On Sunday, Washington Street in Green Bay will be bustling with live music, food trucks, and games for everyone. The Washington Street Block Party is being hosted by Downtown Green Bay and Nicolet Bank and will be between Walnut and Doty Streets from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Brat fry to support Casey Schwartz family

June 24, 2022 – Lomira, WI – St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, Lomira, WI is holding a brat and burger fry June 24 and 25 for the Casey Schwartz family. Schwartz is the husband and father who lost his wife, 1-year-old son and unborn child in a fatal car accident Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, in Washington County.
LOMIRA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The Gift Itself closing in Green Bay, rebranding in Door County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular jewelry store in downtown Green Bay is closing up shop and moving to the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The Gift Itself, located at 125 North Broadway in Green Bay will be closing at the end of September due to the owner moving up to Door County.
seehafernews.com

Two Silver Alerts Issued Yesterday End Positively

There were two Silver Alerts issued yesterday, and both ended on happy notes. The first one was issued for a 79-year-old Shawano County man, who was lost after he visited a casino without his wife on Wednesday. That man had a history of Alzheimer’s or dementia, which left his family...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Strawberry picking season is here

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Strawberry picking season is finally here. While the weather has been ideal for many farmers, some have not been as fortunate. For Kraynik’s Berry Farm in Kewaunee, the strawberries would have grown faster, but the wet ground has meant they have had to start their season late.
seehafernews.com

Thomas P. Gintner

Thomas P. Gintner “Big Tom”, age 65 of Two Rivers passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 15, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center of Green Bay with his family at his side. Tom was born on November 8, 1956 son of Donna (Parizek) Fischer and the late Louis...
TWO RIVERS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy