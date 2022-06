A suspect nabbed on Interstate 75 with cash and marijuana claimed a loaded gun in his vehicle belonged to his mother. Robert Leon Rushing Jr., 28, of Ocala, was driving a silver 2021 Nissan four-door at about 4 p.m. Thursday northbound on I-75 in Sumter County when the vehicle’s heavily tinted windows attracted the attention of a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol. During a traffic stop, Rushing seemed “nervous” and appeared to be attempting to conceal a weapon or other contraband, according to the arrest report. The “strong odor of marijuana” was coming from the vehicle. Rushing would not comply with the trooper’s order to step out of the vehicle.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO