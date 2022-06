While some may say that Sterling doesn’t have much to offer, photographer Michael Hopsicker sees plenty here to make it stand out over a big city. “Flyover Country. It’s Just the Way We Like It” is the theme for his latest stint as Sterling Creatives featured artist of the month. The idea came when he was looking at a photograph of a sunset that he had taken quite a while ago, “I realized that one of the big attractions for being out here are the horizons and the long range views that you don’t get from places like where I came from, in Chicago all you see when you look out the window is brick wall or another building,” he said.

STERLING, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO