How The Lazarus Project's twist ending sets up dramatic season 2

Cover picture for the articleThe Lazarus Project spoilers follow. Sky Max's gripping new eight-part drama The Lazarus Project explores the concept of erasing mass extinction by going back in time – can it be done?. It follows app developer George (I May Destroy You's Paapa Essiedu), whose life seems to be going...

EastEnders return you were most excited for

1. Melanie Owen - my favourite character of all time, when the news was announced that she was returning I was so excited and her return and exit were fantastic. 2. Ruby Allen - funnily enough, I always really liked Ruby’s character and wanted her back for years but especially shortly before the time it was actually announced she was coming back, it was coincidental and I was mostly excited for her to meet Mel as I always found them quite similar as they were caught in the middle of gangsters such as Steve and Johnny. Shame they didn’t use her much in her return, even though she was around 2x as long as she was in her first stint.
Stranger Things bosses tease spin-off series

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have teased what fans could expect from their incredibly secret spin-off project of their mega-hit show. A project so surrounded in mystery that Netflix hasn't been able to formally announce or confirm, possibly waiting until the end of this fourth season to reveal anything.
Love Island review: Friday’s recoupling drama was stagey, insincere and had pretty terrible optics

It’s recoupling time in the Love Island villa. We all know what that means: a game of musical chairs with the 14 contestants shuffling around their sun-baked paramours just for the hell of it. Does it make for good television? It’s hard to say. It’s all very stagey when they’re all gathered round the fire pit, with all the stagnant tension of a Hercule Poirot drawing room scene – except the only crime here is “having bad chat”.Before the recoupling even begins, Tasha sows doubt over her partnership with Andrew, suggesting that the relationship has turned her “gooey” and...
Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green teases season 5

Star Trek: Discovery's lead star Sonequa Martin-Green has shared what fans of the show can expect from its upcoming fifth season, which began filming earlier this year. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Martin-Green teased a change of pace for Star Trek: Discovery's next instalment. "I can say that it's going...
Sarah
Caroline Quentin
The Umbrella Academy features secret Marvel cameo - did you spot it?

The Umbrella Academy season 3 episode 4 spoilers follow. Every so often comic book worlds overlap and the Easter eggs are hidden in such plain sight that they are easy to miss. Such was the case for the newly released third season of The Umbrella Academy, which featured none other...
Captain America star Chris Evans opens up about his battle with anxiety

Captain America star Chris Evans has opened up about this battle with anxiety. The actor highlighted how starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has helped him in a new interview with MTV News. "So over 10 years of making these movies, and being forced to do big-stage sort of things,...
6 huge Casualty spoilers for next week

Note: This article contains references to child death and a fictional school shooting. Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, David struggles with his emotions on the day of Ollie's funeral, while Faith makes a worrying discovery about Natalia and Stevie makes an unfortunate mistake. Here's a full collection of...
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On Star Jenny Slate Shares Thoughts On A Potential Sequel

2022 is filled with intriguing new movie releases, but few are as unique (or adorable) as A24’s Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. The film’s titular protagonist has not only charmed audiences with his cute exterior but also with his immense sincerity and endearing sense of adventure. Given that the film has already struck a chord with so many, it’s natural to wonder whether a sequel might be on the horizon. Well, Jenny Slate – who voices the character and served as a co-writer and producer on the comedy – has shared some thoughts on a follow-up.
Lightyear director explains why they changed Zurg twist from Toy Story 2

Lightyear spoilers below. Lightyear director Angus McClane has explained why the Zurg twist from Toy Story 2 was changed for the new movie. Lightyear is the story of Buzz Lightyear, a Space Ranger in Star Command, that inspired the beloved toy from Toy Story that was gifted to Andy Davis when he was a child.
John Suchet Classic Fm

John Suchet is stepping down from his classic fm show. He recently have up his weekday show, but will now take a break. John will return later this year for a special programme. https://radiotoday.co.uk/2022/06/john-suchet-leaves-daily-show-on-classic-fm-after-12-years/?utm_source=MadMimi&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Seven+days+in+radio+with+Wisebuddah+for+(name,fallback=this+week!)&utm_campaign=20220620_m168285367_Seven+days+in+radio__&utm_term=John+Suchet+leaves+daily+show+on+Classic+FM+after+12+years.
William's 'Westworld' Journey Led to a Huge Personality Transformation (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Westworld Seasons 1-3. The HBO Max smash hit TV show Westworld is returning for Season 4, so it's time to remember what our favorite characters have been doing for three previous seasons. William (Jimmi Simpson), better known as the Man in Black (Ed Harris), has a tumultuous journey of self-discovery, grief, and rage throughout the show. What happened to take him on such a path of destruction? Let's revisit his past.
Which soap do you think has had the most actors to quit the show in the last twenty years

Well i do think that Hollyoaks has the most as actors dont stay in that show for long. But other soaps have had a fair few as well. I’m not sure how many quit or were written out but they definitely have the highest cast turnover, I can think of only four characters who have survived more than 20 years (one of whom has taken very long breaks anyway) and only one other character to have lasted more than ten years.
Hollyoaks - Which of Breda's killings do you feel was the biggest mistake?

Such a short-sighted decision to kill Harry off. On a side note, I do wish that Breda wasn't killed off and just presumed dead in the farmhouse fire instead of being plunged through the skull with her knitting needles by Sylver. Posts: 473. Forum Member. ✭. 25/06/22 - 03:56 #3. Russ...
EastEnders - Which was your favourite Carter storyline?

The best acted and most memorable one. Linda’s rape 2nd, Mick’s sexual abuse 3rd, Aunt Babe’s evil region 4th. Not bothered about the rest. The best acted and most memorable one. Linda’s rape 2nd, Mick’s sexual abuse 3rd, Aunt Babe’s evil region 4th. Not bothered about the...
EE - Grant Mitchel possible surprise return? (spoilers)

With the upcoming spoilers of Phil's storyline, it does feel like they are setting up for Grant Mitchel to return to save the day again, with Sharon, Sam, Kat and Shirley underestimating how dangerous Jonah actually is and upcoming spoilers indicating about. I hope you're right, Ross Kemp is what...
Do US shows still do Clip Shows?

I hated these types of show. A total waste of an episode. Many shows used to do at least one a season to save money. Are they still a thing these days or have they been banished to history. Thankfully i can't remember the last time I saw one. Posts:...
Man vs Bee on Netflix

Just finished watching episode 1 - just what kind of idiot doesn't realise which hob you've switched on - sorry I'm done already. I was thinking of watching this late the night. As I like some stuff Rolland Atkinson is in. Will give it a try. Posts: 1,885. Forum Member.
Starting a soap from new or coming back to one you haven't watched for years.

I've been watching soaps off and on for nearly fifty years, and up to a month ago only watched Doctors regularly as I am a fan of how soaps used to be - more realistic and down to earth and occasionally fun (although it isn't perfect either by any means). I couldn't be bothered with all the serial killer stuff, and the 'sinkhole' type nonsense. I keep up with what is happening in Corrie (although only watch occasionally) because I grew up with it in the 70s and 80s and it still feels like family, although I detest what it has become. I never really got on with Eastenders although I watched it for a couple of years way back at the very beginning. Loved 80s Brookside, and quite liked 70s to 90s Emmerdale, followed the Aussie ones when I was an 80s teenager. So I really thought I was done with trying anything new again. But for the last month I have been watching another soap again, and I can't believe how good it is, and how unexpected that is to find. I thought I would follow the hype and have a look at the 'royal visit' episode of Eastenders on 2nd June this year, and I have stayed. I know this may be a blip, and it could all change again next week, but it has been a complete revelation. As a 'classic' soap person I can't believe how much it is like soaps of old, while still being new, and deserves credit for going down this road however temporarily it might be. What I'm wondering is, how common or likely today is it for viewers to start a new soap, or return to one they haven't watched for years? We keep hearing that soap is dead or dying, but is this because people don't want to watch soaps, or because they think the existing ones are terrible? It would never have been on my radar to try Eastenders but for the royal visit idea, so well done to whoever thought of that and organised it. I'm not saying it is perfect, and as I said I'm fully aware it could all turn again at any time, but the last four weeks starting 2nd June have been the nearest thing I've seen to classic soap for many many years - so credit where it is due.
