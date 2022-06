Having failed to make the breakthrough at Tottenham last season, Joe Rodon could be off to Italy. Fabio Paratici, Spurs’ director of football, is reported to have spent Thursday in Milan conducting talks with a number of clubs. Tottenham are interested in signing Roma midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo and may offer Rodon as part of a swap deal. The Wales international has an admirer in Roma’s manager José Mourinho, who brought him to Spurs from Swansea City and is in the market for a centre-back.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO