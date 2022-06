June 24 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow considered a career as an investment banker amid his early struggles as a college football player. Burrow made the admission during an interview this week with NBC. The third-year quarterback, who led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in February, spent his first three years of college at Ohio State before he ascended to stardom as LSU and became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

