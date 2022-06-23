ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man, 37, arrested after mother was found dead along with her five-year-old son is released by police as post-mortem provides 'important new information about her injuries'

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
 2 days ago

A man arrested after a mother and five-year-old child died with stab wounds in north London has been released by police.

Police and paramedics found a 37-year-old woman and a five-year-old child with stab wounds at an address in Brookside South, Barnet, north London on Tuesday. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have now been identified as Yi Chen, a Chinese national, and her son Xing Duan Yuan, who was born in the United Kingdom and had a Chinese passport.

A 37-year-old man, who knew the deceased, had been arrested on suspicion of murder, but was released with no further action, it was said on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination into the death of Yi Chen gave cause of death as stab wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, leading the investigation, said: 'The post-mortem examination on Yi Chen has provided important new information as to the nature of her injuries.

'Following the post-mortem examination, the 37-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with the deaths has been released without further action. Nobody else is sought in connection with the two deaths.

'This incident has had a devastating effect on the family of Yi and Duan. We have specially trained officers who are providing support to them where we can.'

A post-mortem examination in respect of Xing Duan Yuan is scheduled for Wednesday next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKKGA_0gK6uITc00
Police and paramedics found a 37-year-old woman and a five-year-old child with stab wounds at an address in Brookside South, Barnet, north London on Tuesday. Both were pronounced dead at the scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsJgd_0gK6uITc00
Yi Chen, 37, was discovered by police and paramedics at the property in leafy Brookside South in Barnet, north London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbnR5_0gK6uITc00
Tributes have been paid to Ms Chen, who lived with her husband Shuai Yuan, a high flying data analyst, and their older son, 10

Tributes have been paid to Ms Chen, who lived with her husband Shuai Yuan, a high flying data analyst, and their older son, 10.

Heartbroken family members sobbed as they left toys, candles and flowers at the scene of the incident as well as a chocolate Hogwarts castle from Harry Potter.

Speaking to MyLondon one family member said: 'He was a child, only five. He loved Harry Potter and toy cars.'

They also left a cardboard sign with the toys which read: 'There is no evil and suffering in heaven! Rest in peace!

'Thank you for the happiness. You will be remembered.'

A friend who lives close to their former address told MailOnline today: 'Yi was a lovely lady, a doting mother. She was perfect.

'She would play with her two sons in the area outside the house quite often.

'That's when I saw her the most, she stayed inside a lot of the time, but when I did see her, she was outside having fun with her children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBJjX_0gK6uITc00
Police and forensic officers in Brookside South, Barnet, after mother and son were stabbed to death

'I'm shocked this has happened. Her youngest son was Duan Duan. He was a cheeky little boy but full of character, even at the young age he was when they lived here.

'My heart goes out to their poor family.'

Ms Chen and her husband, 37, who is Director of Data Science at digital TV firm FreeWheel, have been living in the UK since 2010, having moved here from Beijing.

They are said to have been a quiet family who did not interact much with their neighbours at their current address in Barnet.

A man, who lives nearby, said: 'My wife heard a woman screaming at about 1.30pm yesterday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEOGX_0gK6uITc00
Forensic experts were called to the house while police cordoned off a section of the road and carried out patrols
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3du1hP_0gK6uITc00
Forensic officers at the scene in Brookside South, Barnet, north London, after a 37-year-old woman and five-year-old child were found fatally stabbed

'Within minutes there were police and paramedics everywhere. An air ambulance landed in the school playing field nearby.

'The police were searching my neighbour's house. A man was later taken away by officers. However, he was not in handcuffs and there did not appear to be any blood on him.

'The people in the house are a quiet couple, who keep themselves to themselves. I've not spoken to them very much at all.

'The husband worked from home a lot of the time and I don't know what his wife did. They had two boys. The oldest was at school when all this happened.

'This is so shocking because this has always been a peaceful, safe area.'

