Senator Moore or a representative from his office will be available to seniors at the Shrewsbury Senior Center one Tuesday a month from 11-12pm. These office hours are for anyone who may want to discuss an issue of importance to them or is in need of assistance. Residents do not have to wait for office hours to get assistance, they may call the office at 617-722-1485 or send an email to the Senator at Michael.Moore@masenate.gov at any time.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO