Indiana State

Study finds toxic PFAS throughout the Ohio River

By IPB News
lakeshorepublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePFAS have been found throughout the Ohio River. That’s according to a recent study from the watch dog group the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission, also known as ORSANCO. PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that have been linked to cancer, immune system problems, and developmental...

www.lakeshorepublicradio.org

indianapublicradio.org

Advocates say Indiana should have high-heat utility moratoriums

Indiana, like many states, bans utility shutoffs for customers during the winter months. According to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) website, Indiana’s policies ban shutoffs between December 1st and March 15th for customers who qualify for public assistance. But, with regions of the state expected to...
INDIANA STATE
WTVW

Tri-state sees recycling trends change

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods will no longer be operating drop-offs for recycling moving forward. Jean Carlson, director of the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District says some of the reasons for this include illegal dumping at drop off sites as well as a decrease in many people bring recyclables to be dropped off. That could stem from many trash hauling companies in Vanderburgh County.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
City
Evansville, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
wkyufm.org

Ground broken on Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing

The first shovels of dirt have been turned for the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing. The span will carry traffic from the planned I-69 extension over the Ohio River between Henderson, Kentucky and Evansville, Indiana. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined Evansville, Indiana Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and other local leaders on...
HENDERSON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

First phase of I-69 has groundbreaking on ‘monumental day’

HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday marked the start of the first phase of the Interstate 69 Ohio River crossing, which will eventually connect Henderson and Evansville, Indiana. “Today is truly a monumental day,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Not just for the people of Henderson, but for...
HENDERSON, KY
103GBF

WATCH: Indiana Department of Transportation Previews New Pedestrian Bridge for 41 and Washington Avenue Intersection

For decades, students who attend Bosse High School but live west of the campus at the intersection of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue have had a treacherous walk to get to class, especially the final stretch that required crossing four lanes of highway (six if we're counting the two turn lanes on the southbound side). Fortunately, few, if any, accidents involving students being hit by oncoming traffic while trying to cross have occurred over that time, but that doesn't mean the intersection isn't dangerous. Talk of building a pedestrian bridge has happened from time to time over those years, but no concrete plans were ever put in motion to make it happen until 2019 a petition created on Change.org received enough signatures to prove to legislators on both the state and local level something needed to be done. Not long after in that same year, a $5 million project to build a bridge was announced. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave Evansville residents an idea of what that bridge will look like once it's completed with the release of a video on social media.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Hawesville mayor expresses concern after Century Aluminum plant shutdown

HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - After the Century Aluminum facility in Hawesville announced it will be temporarily shutting down and laying off over 600 employees, Hawesville Mayor Charles King was worried for his community and the people this will affect. [Century Aluminum stopping operations in Hawesville for 9 to 12 months]
HAWESVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Kentucky officials break ground on I-69 ORX

— The first shovels of dirt have been turned for the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX). Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray, Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider, and Evansville, Indiana, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined forces today to break ground on I-69 ORX in Henderson. They gathered at the site of the future US 41 and I-69 interchange in Henderson.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Semi crash on U.S. 431 blocks highway

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – KYTC reports a southbound semi crash in Daviess County on US 431 blocking the highway near the intersection at KY 140. KYTC says traffic will  be detoured, and a wrecker is en route to remove the tractor trailer. Drivers will be detoured to KY 554. 
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Science
985theriver.com

Concerns raised about proposed gun manufacturing plant

Ferdinand, Ind. (WEHT)– Meat may not be the only thing on Ferdinand Processing property in the near future. The owners are also looking into creating a gun manufacturing plant. But not everyone is on board. “I just don’t want this next to me, I mean 20 feet from my...
FERDINAND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Evansville Dispatch now able to receive calls again

***UPDATE***: The Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says the issue is resolved and they can now take calls again. VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch, they are no longer able to receive calls through their admin lines. They say a fiber was cut between between Washington, Ind. and Bedford, Ind. that is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Sen. Paul recognizes a local small business

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) recognized Simon’s Shoes as the Senate Small Business of the Week. Senator Paul said, “Operating a small business requires unparalleled commitment and perseverance, traits that have been inherited to each successive generation of the Simon Family… In addition to footwear, Simon’s Shoes offered a diverse array […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Officials react to permitless carry gun law

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– We are about one week away from a major gun law going into effect in Indiana. Beginning July 1st, Hoosiers 18 and older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public without a permit. But what does that mean for permits already being processed? Eyewitness News reached out to several […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

“Fueling Freedom” event drops gas price at Busler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Unleaded gas was $3.69 and diesel is $4.59 at Busler Enterprises gas station off St. Joseph Rd. It’s all part of “Fueling Freedom” a partnership between CountryMark and SynEnergy. The event dropped the price of gas Friday from noon until 5 p.m. $0.50...
EVANSVILLE, IN
hancockclarion.com

Century Aluminum will layoff 628, curtail operations up to a year

Century Aluminum – Hawesville Smelter notified employees at the plant on Wednesday the company plans to temporarily “curtail” smelting operations for 9-to-12 months due to rising energy costs in wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The operational pause will result in the layoff of 628 employees,...
HAWESVILLE, KY
KISS 106

What You Should and Should NOT Do if a Train is Blocking a Crossing in So. Indiana

It doesn't take long, while driving around Evansville and Southern Indiana, to realize that we have a lot of trains, or at least a lot of train tracks, which can lead to some serious delays in commute. The wait can be bad enough if the train is doing what it's supposed to be doing. It kinda depends on which way it's heading (into or out of the yard) and how fast it's going. The wait gets exponentially worse if/when the train isn't moving at all. How long has it been sitting there? How much longer will it sit there? Do the powers that be know one of their trains is just chillin' in the middle of a crossing? Those are all good questions. Another good question is, what do you do in that situation?
EVANSVILLE, IN

