RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rising rent prices in the Triangle are making it harder on people who already live here than on those flocking to the area, an industry expert says. The average one-bedroom apartment in Durham cost nearly 40 percent more this May than it did a year ago, according to the price report from the publication formerly known as Rent.com.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO