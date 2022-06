The city of Seattle is facing a projected $117 million revenue shortfall in 2023. Senior Deputy mayor Monisha Harrell says the funding gap will have consequences around town. "The city will have to cut back on some programs, we do know that," Harrell said. "We are evaluating all of our programs at this point in time. We are evaluating programs to make sure that we're getting the return on investment that we are seeking."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO