According to reports, Steamboat’s asking price is one of the reasons WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair won’t be locking up one last time. For the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend in July, it was previously reported that Steamboat would team up with WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express to face Flair and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. In light of Steamboat’s statement in a virtual signing that he declined the opportunity after giving it serious consideration for almost a week, it was then announced that Steamboat would probably not be competing in the match. Steamboat declared in late May that he did not want to enter the ring again at his age and disappoint the crowd.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO