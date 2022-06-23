ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Publix refuses to vaccinate kids under 5; here's where you can go

By Andrew Lofholm
cw34.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Pharmacies and pediatricians across our viewing area are in the process of stocking up on vaccines for young kids with one major exception: Publix, at least for now, will only give them to kids five and older. Kids as young as six...

cw34.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant temporarily closed after inspector finds animal feces in food

A popular Texas pizza restaurant was just closed after a health inspector found animal feces in food that was to be served to customers. It can be hard to keep rodents, bugs, and other critters at bay when operating a restaurant. However, customers expect that when they purchase food from an eatery, the restaurant has taken all necessary steps to comply with health code regulations.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
West Palm Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Health
West Palm Beach, FL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs 12 News#Target#Minuteclinics
WebMD

Other Products Pulled Amid Jif Peanut Butter Recall

May 27, 2022 – Many companies are recalling food products made or sold with Jif peanut butter after Jif recalled 49 of its own products recently because of salmonella risk. Some of the other products are sold in major retailers, including Walmart and Albertsons. The products listed so far on the FDA recall list include those made or distributed by:
FOOD & DRINKS
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
FOXBusiness

Walgreens, Kroger recalling pain reliever bottles over lack of child-resistant packaging

KR THE KROGER CO. 46.21 -3.64 -7.30%. WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 39.32 -0.35 -0.88%. The pharmacy chain is recalling 137,300 units of its extra strength, 500-milligram, 150-count acetaminophen bottles. Meanwhile, Kroger's recall includes 25,660 units of its 225-count arthritis pain acetaminophen bottles, 34,660 units of its 100-count acetaminophen bottles and 209,430 units of its 300-count aspirin bottles and 160-count ibuprofen bottles.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Food Beast

Amazon Prime Members Are Suing Amazon for Removing Free Whole Foods Delivery

Remember when all the fast food restaurants started charging for their sauces? It felt like the world was on fire and nothing made sense anymore! I got way less BBQ and Sweet n' Sour sauces that year due to the massive hurt and deception. Whole Foods shoppers are experiencing a similar hurt all over again now that their free deliveries have come to an end, too.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

Fast Food Employees Explain The Foods You Should Always Order ‘Fresh’

Let’s be honest: if you’re going to a fast food restaurant, you probably aren’t expecting the freshest or healthiest food around. However, it can still be disappointing to dig into your meal only to realize it’s cold—sometimes a sinking suspicion sets in that those chicken nuggets have, in fact, been sitting out for much longer than you would have liked. Of course, there are rules regarding the freshness of food in restaurants, but despite health codes, there will always be bosses and workers at certain locations who choose to cut corners and save money by serving less than fresh food. Luckily, there’s one way to increase your chances of eating hot-out-of-the-fryer food: try ordering it “fresh”!
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Latest Costco Rival You've Probably Never Heard Of

For years, stores such as Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's have dominated the wholesale grocery industry. Typically, wholesale grocers, or "clubs," are the type of store that requires a membership, meaning, you pay an annual fee in order to shop there, and those who aren't members don't have access to the store. Some of these locations even offer its members gas at discounted prices.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Costco Sued Over Something it Doesn't Even Make Any Money On

One of Costco Wholesale's (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. The company has kept the price of its popular Kirkland Rotisserie Chicken at $4.99 since 2009....
BUSINESS
Mashed

How Affordable Is Whole Foods, Really?

Whole Foods famously earned the moniker "whole paycheck" thanks to its hefty prices. However, the supermarket chain was also famously acquired by e-commerce juggernaut Amazon in 2017, prompting speculation that Amazon's massive scale and infrastructure would lower prices on the grocery stores' shelves (via CNBC). The merger came at a...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy