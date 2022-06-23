Publix refuses to vaccinate kids under 5; here's where you can go

Let’s be honest: if you’re going to a fast food restaurant, you probably aren’t expecting the freshest or healthiest food around. However, it can still be disappointing to dig into your meal only to realize it’s cold—sometimes a sinking suspicion sets in that those chicken nuggets have, in fact, been sitting out for much longer than you would have liked. Of course, there are rules regarding the freshness of food in restaurants, but despite health codes, there will always be bosses and workers at certain locations who choose to cut corners and save money by serving less than fresh food. Luckily, there’s one way to increase your chances of eating hot-out-of-the-fryer food: try ordering it “fresh”!

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO