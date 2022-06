Google’s new $300 million data center in Columbus, Ohio, has broken ground ahead of schedule, according to Datacenter Dynamics. The 50,000-square-foot facility will be built on the site of Hartman Stock Farm, which formerly was the world’s largest working farm and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The plan has drawn opposition from preservationists, who point out that this is an era where farmland is rapidly diminishing. Native American burial mounds have also been discovered on the site.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO