ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci says he’s ‘example’ for COVID-19 vaccinations

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lfqe9_0gK6n8Pi00
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies virtually during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine an update on the ongoing Federal response to COVID-19, Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says his COVID-19 recovery is an “example” for the nation on the protection offered by vaccines and boosters.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Fauci, 81, said he began experiencing virus symptoms on June 14 and tested positive a day later. He was prescribed the anti-viral drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, on June 15.

“I’m still feeling really quite fine,” Fauci said Thursday, as the administration emphasized the protection offered by vaccines to people of all ages, after the U.S. became the first country in the world to extend vaccine eligibility to children as young as six months.

“I think I’m an example, given my age, of what we’re all talking about today,” Fauci said. “I’m vaccinated. I’m doubly boosted. And I believe if that were not the case, I very likely would not be talking to you looking as well as I look, I think, right now. So all is well with Fauci.”

Comments / 363

Good Ole Mrs Wilson
2d ago

Please explain how? He had the shots and the booster and still got Covid, he can’t prove his case would have been more serious with out them. The new variant is much milder anyway. He is such a fraud.

Reply(33)
281
Michael Remvidas
2d ago

🖕🏼FAUCI 🖕🏼 I guarantee half the population has no idea this criminal is banned from most countries for killing hundreds of thousands with its experiments of vaccines

Reply(16)
153
Trooper28
2d ago

He’s an example of what happens when a government employee remains in a position too long unchecked. The man is responsible for $billions and seems to be using this money for dangerous experiments.

Reply(3)
104
Related
Parents Magazine

Parents Exclusive: Dr. Fauci Discusses COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Under 5

COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have officially been authorized for kids 6 months and older. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) both gave their approvals, allowing vaccine distribution to begin this week. To answer your top questions, Parents spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden, about distribution, effectiveness, benefits of vaccination, and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
The Independent

North Korea dispatches medical teams as at least 800 families ill with intestinal disease

North Korea has dispatched medical crews along with medicines “prepared by” Kim Jong-un’s family to the country’s southwestern region as it battles an outbreak of an unidentified gastrointestinal disease.About 800 families are reportedly suffering from an “acute enteric epidemic” in the South Hwanghae Province.This outbreak of an infectious intestinal disease in a farming region comes even as the country continues to grapple with a serious Covid-19 wave as well as food shortages.The “enteric epidemic” is likely an infectious disease like typhoid, dysentery or cholera, which are caused by germs via contaminated food and water or contact with faeces of...
HEALTH
The Independent

Juul e-cigarettes officially banned in the US

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially ordered Juul to remove its e-cigarettes from the market.In a press release issued on Thursday, the FDA ordered Juul to “stop selling and distributing these products” and noted that anything “currently on market must be removed, or risk enforcement action.” They emphasized that the products that fall under the ban include the Juul device and four types of “Juul pods: Virginia tobacco flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0% and menthol flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0%.” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD said in a statement...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS LA

"It is very easy to catch' says doctor of COVID variant responsible for latest surge

A doctor is urging the public to take appropriate precautionary measures amid a COVID surge—the result of a highly transmissible variant."It is very easy to catch, it just isn't infecting the lungs and thus people aren't dying from it as much but they are getting very sick," Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center said. As of Friday, Los Angeles County saw 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, and eight additional deaths, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations were also steadily increasing with 464 patients in Los Angeles County. In Orange County, 138 were hospitalized, and in Riverside County, there were 93 patients being treated for COVID in a hospital."I know that we're all tired and it's been over two years of doing this, but this is our new normal," said Campen, who urged everyone to take appropriate precautions. "You need to be very aware of protecting yourself, either wearing a mask, making sure that you are vaccinated and boosted. As COVID continues to spread, Campen says no one is immune, but the vaccines and boosters are likely to reduce the severity of illness."It is still a big deal. People feel miserable and people still have significant health effects," she added. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#White House
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Biden abuses executive authority to pursue his environmental agenda

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a recent executive action by President Joe Biden is a massive abuse of power.]. Plagued by inflation , a projected upcoming Republican wave in the midterm elections, and high gas prices , President Joe Biden is desperately seeking a win on clean energy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Russia says US rocket supplies to Ukraine could draw ‘third country’ into war

Russia says a decision by the US to supply advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine could widen the war and increase the risk of direct confrontation with Washington.President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with rockets that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a new package to help Kyiv defend itself in the three-month-old war. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire.”Asked later if the U.S. move increased the chances of a third country becoming involved in the conflict,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE
heart.org

Some blood pressure medicine may decrease the aneurysm rupture risk for people with high blood pressure

A new study has found that RAAS inhibitors, a class of blood pressure-lowering medicine, may be better at reducing the risk of brain aneurysm rupture. People with a brain aneurysm – a weakened area of a blood vessel – who were being treated for high blood pressure with medication from the class of drugs called RAAS inhibitors had a significantly lower risk of a ruptured aneurysm compared to those who took other blood pressure medications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

958K+
Followers
463K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy