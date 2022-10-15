Last week’s episode of Andor finally gave Star Wars fans a healthy dose of action and excitement from this series. But while the mission itself was a success, the squad Cassian Andor aided didn’t come out in one piece. Along with the casualties is a yearning to fight back against the Empire planted inside the outlaw’s heart. We take a look at this Andor episode 7 ending explained to see how the rebellion is faring so far.

