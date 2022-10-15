Read full article on original website
Andor episode 7 ending explained
Last week’s episode of Andor finally gave Star Wars fans a healthy dose of action and excitement from this series. But while the mission itself was a success, the squad Cassian Andor aided didn’t come out in one piece. Along with the casualties is a yearning to fight back against the Empire planted inside the outlaw’s heart. We take a look at this Andor episode 7 ending explained to see how the rebellion is faring so far.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Review – Deeper, Better, Funnier
Mario + Rabbids was a sleeper hit, and thankfully, in spite of not getting as much attention as it deserves, Ubisoft and Nintendo didn’t give up on the project and went on to make a second Mario + Rabbids game. In our Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Review, we will tackle how Ubisoft Milan […] The post Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Review – Deeper, Better, Funnier appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FFXIV Halloween event details, rewards revealed
Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) just release details about its Halloween event. Read on to learn more about the FFXIV Halloween event, including its duration and its rewards. The Halloween event for this year is entitled “All Saints’ Wake: March of the Mischievous Costume Cortege”. It is the Halloween seasonal event of the critically-acclaimed MMORPG. It […] The post FFXIV Halloween event details, rewards revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
