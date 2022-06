Sevier County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has shared that a black bear was found dead inside a car in Sevierville on Wednesday. The TWRA says that a car was left by a rental cabin in Sevierville around 10 a.m. when the owner of the car left the property in another vehicle. When the car owner returned around 6:45 p.m. they found the bear dead inside the car.

SEVIERVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO