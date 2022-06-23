ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Land valued at $20M to be returned to heirs of Black couple

By JOHN ANTCZAK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bmp8E_0gK6mKxO00
1 of 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County supervisors have revealed financial details of a plan to return ownership of prime beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who built a resort for African Americans but were stripped of the land in the 1920s.

The details are contained in a motion before the board on Tuesday that would complete transfer of the site once known as Bruce’s Beach in the city of Manhattan Beach where the county’s lifeguard training headquarters is now located.

The deal includes an agreement for the property to be leased back to the county for 24 months, with an annual rent of $413,000 plus all operation and maintenance costs, and the county’s right to purchase the land for up to $20 million.

The land was purchased in 1912 by Willa and Charles Bruce, who built the first West Coast resort for Black people at a time when many beaches were segregated.

They suffered racist harassment from white neighbors and in the 1920s the Manhattan Beach City Council took the land through eminent domain. The city did nothing with the property and it was transferred to the state of California in 1948.

In 1995, the state transferred it to the county, with restrictions on further transfers.

Supervisor Janice Hahn launched the complex process of returning the property to heirs of the Bruces in April 2021. A major hurdle was overcome when the state Legislature passed a bill removing the restriction on transfer of the property.

According to the motion, the county last month completed the process of confirming that Marcus and Derrick Bruce, the great-grandsons of Charles and Willa Bruce, are their legal heirs. They have formed a limited liability company to hold the property.

“At long last, the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce will be able to begin rebuilding the wealth that has been denied to generations of Bruces since their property was seized nearly a century ago,” Hahn said in a statement. “We will never be able to rectify the injustice that was inflicted upon the Bruce family, but this is a start, and it is the right thing to do.”

Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, the motion’s co-author, said the land should never have been taken from the Bruces.

“Now, we are on the precipice of redemption and justice that is long overdue,” Mitchell said.

Comments / 28

Cathy Castro
2d ago

Reparations for thievery & they can begin with the Native Americans & move on up the line!

Reply(7)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
todaynationnews.com

The monthly rent for a room in Southern California is only 600 yuan. Although the house is fully furnished, it is dumb

Recently, a Southern California resident posted rental information on the Internet. The monthly rent of 600 Yuan sounds quite affordable, but netizens who click through to see it might be in for a surprise. The rental advertisement has also given rise to heated discussions among many netizens, who took the opportunity to complain that as the housing problem becomes more and more serious, renting a house in big cities is more expensive and difficult. It is done.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

CA Attorney General Throws Lifeline to Indicted LA Councilman

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued his opinion on the matter of whether an indicted member of the Los Angeles City Council can fight to resume his position on the city council after being suspended by its voting members. The city council suspended Ridley-Thomas one week after he was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Manhattan Beach, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Manhattan Beach, CA
Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Manhattan Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
spectrumnews1.com

LA County Fire Chief announces retirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby will retire after 38 years with the department — the past 11 as chief — effective July 30. “I am truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County, especially the last 11, in which I had the honor of serving as fire chief of the premier fire department in the nation, if not the world,” Osby said Friday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Thousands of demonstrators flood streets to protest SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade

In the wake of a monumental decision from Supreme Court justices to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, thousands of protestors flooded the streets of the nation to protest for abortion rights. As throngs of politicians issued statements to both decry and rejoice in the decision, Americans took matters into their own hands by hitting the streets.A series of protests were planned throughout the weekend in Los Angeles County, with the first beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday outside of the Federal Court Complex in Downtown Los Angeles, where members of RiseUp4AbortionRights.org organized a march. They're looking for "non-violent, mass resistance...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
UPI News

Dive-bombing crows targeting visitors to California park

June 24 (UPI) -- Visitors to a park in California's Los Angeles County have been dealing with an unusual problem in recent weeks -- constant attacks from dive-bombing crows. Multiple visitors to Noble Park in Hermosa Beach reported being dive-bombed by crows in recent weeks, with some saying the birds were most likely to attack dog-walkers.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Hahn
Laist.com

Too Many Angelenos? 100s Of Years Ago There Was A Whole Lotta Frogs

Time is running out to keep LAist funded. It's the FINAL DAY of our June Member Drive and we are behind on our goal to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Plus, your gift's impact will be twice as strong because it will be matched dollar for dollar!
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Affordable housing Planned for Culver City Methodist church property

95 units of housing, new church and preschool planned for 4644 Sepulveda Boulevard property. A development at 4644 Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City, from developer Community Corporation of Santa Monica, has been revised and those revisions have been approved by the Culver City City Council in a unanimous vote last week, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.
CULVER CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eminent Domain#Legislature#Black People#Manhattan#City Council#Racism#African Americans
westsidetoday.com

Brentwood Oasis Mansion Lists for $48 Million

The Brentwood Oasis, a behemoth of a mansion owned by billionaire hedge fund manager Jeffrey Feinberg, has been listed for sale at $48 million after the complex’s completion as reported by Boss Hunting.com. The property is located at 1047 N. Bundy Drive in Brentwood and was a mansion built...
BRENTWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Prosperity Market features Black farmers in LA County

Los Angeles has the highest number of people experiencing food insecurity in the nation. But a mobile farmers market featuring Black-owned businesses and farmers is helping improve access to food. Prosperity Market’s co-founders talked to “LA Times Today” during one of their monthly pop-up markets. “Prosperity Market...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
californiahomedesign.com

A Wonderful Pasadena Compound In It’s Own Oak Grove, $8M￼

The globally influential multi-disciplinary design firm rossdesign sometimes flies under the radar, and residential design is just one facet of the firm’s wide-ranging practice. This well-considered and beautifully executed compound near Pasadena’s Rose Bowl is a perfect example of their signature style– a spare but warm minimalism in a setting of native plants.
PASADENA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Obagi recall group reaches signature count in Redondo

Proponents of the effort to recall city councilman Zein Obagi, Jr., turned in 2,778 signatures to the city clerk’s office Wednesday morning – over the needed threshold of 2,402 to put it on the ballot. The signatures will now be reviewed by the county. If enough are verified,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KABC

35th city gives crime-enabling DA Gascon a vote of no confidence

(El Monte, CA) — Another city in California gave a “no confidence” vote for Los Angeles County’s District Attorney. In a Tuesday night vote, the El Monte city council voted five-to-nothing to move on the resolution against George Gascon . It marks the 35th city in the state to come to that conclusion and follows the shooting deaths of two El Monte police officers last week. The shooter was apparently on probation following a plea deal regarding a drugs and weapons case last year. Prior to the vote, Gascon held a press conference defending the probation saying the suspect did not have any history of violence.
EL MONTE, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

958K+
Followers
463K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy