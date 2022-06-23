ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UN officials: Afghan quake adds to emergencies in country

By EDITH M. LEDERER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXdxQ_0gK6m29Z00
1 of 7

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The devastating earthquake this week in Afghanistan is one more emergency facing the country, which is also confronting its worst drought in 30 years and massive poverty. Afghanistan also has the highest number of people in the world facing the risk of famine and there are increasing human rights violations by the country’s new Taliban rulers, senior U.N. officials said Thursday.

The grim picture of the hardships and perils facing Afghanistan’s 38 million people was presented by U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths and the U.N. deputy special representative for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov.

They spoke during a Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, a meeting scheduled before Wednesday’s powerful quake in the east that Afghan state media said killed 1,000 people. U.N. estimates gave a lower death toll, saying around 770 people had been killed in Paktika and Khost provinces.

Hundreds more have been injured and officials have warned the casualty figures could rise as Afghans were still digging through the rubble in an effort to retrieve more bodies on Thursday.

Griffiths said in a video briefing that “dramatic shifts in Afghanistan’s political and economic landscape” since the Taliban seized power last August as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war “have brought unrelenting human suffering to the country’s people.”

“Afghanistan’s worst drought in almost 30 years has affected three-quarters of its provinces, meaning crop production is expected to be below average this harvest,” he said.

Griffiths said 25 million people — more than half the population — live in poverty, more than double the number in 2011, including 6.6 million at “emergency” levels. “That’s the highest number of any country in the world at risk of famine-like conditions,” he said.

Alakbarov, currently the top official in Afghanistan who plans to visit quake-hit areas on Friday, said in a video briefing from Kabul that the temblor “was yet another tragic reminder of the myriad dangers facing the Afghan people.”

He said the security environment “is becoming increasingly unpredictable” with the emergence of armed opposition groups to the Taliban — “in large part due to political exclusion” — leading to clashes, especially in Panjshir and Baghlan provinces. “Armed opposition attacks against de facto authorities doubled in May, compared to April,” he said.

Alakbarov also pointed to the “precarious” human rights situation, including “credible allegations of killings, ill-treatment and other violations targeting individuals associated with the former government of Afghanistan,” and by the Taliban against individuals accused of affiliation with the opposition and also the Taliban’s chief rivals, the Islamic State group.

He also cited the Taliban’s increasing restrictions on women and girls and the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of opinion and expression and the ongoing economic crisis. Afghanistan’s economy contracted an estimated 30% to 40% since the Taliban takeover, he said.

“It is possible that unemployment could reach 40% this year — up from 13% in 2021 — and some projections indicate that poverty rates may climb as high as 97% by the end of 2022,” Alakbarov said. “Even more alarming, 82% of households are now in debt, while the deteriorating economy offers few chances to climb out of debt.”

In traveling around the country, he said, Afghan families are grateful for humanitarian aid but they want jobs, an opportunity to look to the future and safety that also means freedom of movement for women as well as men.

Griffiths called the humanitarian response in the country “complex and difficult,” saying the formal banking system continues to block financial transfers, with around 80% of aid organizations facing delays in transferring funds.

A second “impediment,” he said, is that the Taliban across the country increasingly seek “to play a role in the selection of beneficiaries and channeling assistance to people on their own priority lists.” Aid organizations struggle to hire women, he added, and “there are more instances of interference today than in previous months.”

The U.N. also faces “a 66% funding gap — a staggering nearly $3 billion funding shortfall for the last six months of 2022,” Griffiths said, stressing that “early funding and early action will be critical to avert a catastrophe this winter.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

U.S. Navy reservist helps secure release of American woman held captive by the Taliban in Afghanistan after she failed to show a valid visa and was accused of trying to convert villagers from Islam

A US Navy reservist previously detained by the Taliban helped secure the release of an Afghan-American held by the Taliban without the help of the State Department. The family of 33-year-old Mahnaz Safi, who was detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan last month, reached out to Safi Rauf, an Afghan-American Naval reservist who was taken prisoner in December with his brother as they worked to help people flee Afghanistan's hardline rulers, Axios reported.
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

Powerful earthquake kills at least 255 in eastern Afghanistan

Kabul, Afghanistan — A strong earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 255 people, authorities said. An additional 250 people were injured, according to the Reuters news agency. Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6 temblor that hit Paktika province, but it comes as the international community...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Afghans#Taliban#U N#Security Council#Nato
US News and World Report

Quake in Afghanistan Is Its Deadliest in Two Decades

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Afghanistan's deadliest earthquake in two decades killed at least 920 people near the southeastern city of Khost on Wednesday, officials have said. The country has a long history of earthquakes, many in the mountainous Hindu Kush region bordering Pakistan. Death tolls have been worsened by the...
ENVIRONMENT
Variety

Afghan Earthquake: Death Toll Nears 1000, Villages Razed

Click here to read the full article. The death toll in Afghanistan after an earthquake early on Wednesday is at least 920, with more than 600 injured, according to Reuters. The earthquake struck some 44km from Khost in southeastern Afghanistan just after 01:30am local time. Most of the injured and dead were asleep at home. Several hundred homes were destroyed and the death toll could rise, according to Afghanistan’s Taliban head of state Hibatullah Akhundzada. Afghanistan’s deputy minister for disaster management Sharafuddin Muslim said at least 920 people had been killed and a further 600 injured, at a news conference. The devastation...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
US News and World Report

U.S. May Let Tajikistan Hold on to Fleeing Afghan Aircraft

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - The United States may let Tajikistan hold on to Afghan military aircraft donated by the U.S. that sought shelter in the Central Asian country following the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul last August, a U.S. military commander said. U.S.-trained Afghan pilots flew dozens of military planes and helicopters...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Seventy Afghan couples marry in Kabul mass wedding

Dozens of Afghan women concealed in thick green shawls were married off in an austere mass wedding in Kabul on Monday, in a ceremony attended by hundreds of guests and gun-toting Taliban fighters. Guests of opposite sexes were separated by around a dozen Taliban fighters patrolling with weapons, and the only entertainment was poetry recitations and speeches by charity organisers of the event.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Ars Technica

Poliovirus may be spreading in London; virus detected in sewage for months

A vaccine-derived version of poliovirus has repeatedly surfaced in London sewage over the past several months, suggesting there may be a cryptic or hidden spread among some unvaccinated people, UK health officials announced Wednesday. No polio cases have been reported so far, nor have any identified cases of paralysis. But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Worst natural disaster in eight years kills 1,000 in Afghanistan

At least 1,000 people have been killed and hundreds more injured after a powerful earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan overnight, setting off a new humanitarian crisis in a country already facing a crumbling economy and hunger. The eastern Paktika province was the worst hit, Sharafuddin Muslim, the deputy state minister for...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Afghanistan quake: Many children feared dead in disaster

Doctors in Afghanistan have told the BBC that many children may have been killed in Wednesday's earthquake. More than 1,000 people died in the disaster, and heavy rain, threadbare resources and rugged terrain are hampering rescue workers. Unknown numbers were buried in the rubble of ruined, often mud-built homes by...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Nike to fully exit Russia over its war in Ukraine

Nike is exiting Russia completely, three months after suspending operations in the country, with the U.S. athletic wear company joining other companies departing due to the war in Ukraine. Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike had already halted sales in Russia, saying it could not guarantee product shipments. The company also posted a...
BUSINESS
Defense One

In Asia, Defense Ministers Issue New Warnings to China

The distant Russia-Ukraine war has implications for the Asia-Pacific region and the international order, particularly in light of China’s recent provocative actions and statements about the future of Taiwan, said world leaders gathered at a major Asian security conference this weekend. The invasion has created concerns about issues from...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

958K+
Followers
463K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy